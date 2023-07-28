Wayne doesn’t feel any pressure heading into the Class B American Legion Seniors state tournament.
Not after already winning four times this week when a loss would have ended its season.
Wayne battled back through the losers bracket of the Area 4 tournament, winning three of its four elimination games by at least nine runs to claim the title with a 12-0 win over top-seeded Battle Creek.
That earned Wayne a spot in the state tournament, which begins on Saturday at Larry and Sue Hoefener Field in Pierce.
Wayne (23-8) allowed a total of seven earned runs over its six games in the area tournament.
“Pitching is huge for us,” coach Robbie Gamble said. “And we even lost our ace, Brooks (Kneifl), going to the Huskers. But our defense has a real high average for making plays, and that just shows.”
Wayne is overall a younger team, with many of the players part of the Juniors team that finished third in Class B last summer. But team chemistry has helped make for a smooth transition to the Seniors level and another trip to a state tournament.
“The guys believe in the system, and they’re a group of boys that stay together,” Gamble said. “That’s probably the biggest thing — they play together, they stay together and they’ve been together forever.
“We’re only going to lose two guys, and that’s amazing. It’s fun and exciting. I’m glad I’m wearing ‘Wayne Post 43’ on my chest.”
Now that the team has reached the state tournament, a championship is the focus after falling just a little short both in last year’s Juniors state tournament and this spring’s Class C high school tourney.
“The season starts now, and we’re going to get it done,” cleanup hitter/third baseman Aiden Liston said. “It’s going to take a lot of confidence. You’ve got to play like it’s any other game. It’s just another game, so you’ve got to go in there and act like you own the place.”
Wayne opens on Saturday against York at 1 p.m. That’s an opponent celebrating its first area tournament championship in 32 years.
But Wayne also is riding high after showing it can perform at a high level with its season on the line.
Pitcher/shortstop/leadoff hitter Gavin Redden said the team needs to keep the same attitude that it did during the area tournament.
“We’ve got to play loose and have fun,” he said. “If you have an error, just keep your head up and keep playing.”
As the host team, Pierce plays in Saturday’s finale at 6 p.m. against Area 1 champion Plattsmouth. Pierce went 0-2 in the Area 4 tournament, but those losses were to champion Wayne and Columbus Lakeview, which also played on the final day.