LINCOLN — It’s not often that a young basketball team recovers from a double-digit deficit on the road in a big-game situation.
The Wayne girls erased a 10-point margin to force overtime, but couldn’t get a potential game-tying shot off in time as they dropped a 37-34 overtime heartbreaker to Lincoln Christian in the C1-5 district finals Friday at Lincoln Christian High School.
A salty Wayne defense kept the fifth-seed Crusaders close enough to be able to put together a fourth-quarter rally that was completed just before the buzzer when freshman Reagan McGuire took an inbounds pass from Jala Krusemark and drove inside, kissing a shot off the glass to make it 30-30 and send the game to overtime.
Coming from behind has been something the Blue Devils have been able to do several times in the second half of the season, where they won their final five games before nearly pulling off the upset in front of a packed house in Lincoln Christian’s gymnasium.
“We’ve been through those experiences before playing in the Mid-State Conference, so it’s not something we haven’t seen before, although this definitely was a bigger environment,” coach Aaron Carlson said.
Before the start of the fourth quarter, Carlson said he encouraged his young team to seize the moment.
“I told them the moment wasn’t going away, and they needed to go take it, and they fought back and made the plays to get it to overtime,” he said.
Wayne’s offense struggled early, managing just a 3-pointer by Kierah Haase and a Brooklyn Kruse free throw to trail 10-4 after one period.
Wayne got to within two at 11-9 early in the second on a 3 by Kyla Krusemark, and despite continued struggles to find the bottom of the basket, trailed by only five at intermission, 17-12.
“We had some nerves early with some of our young players and didn’t shoot the ball well, but the girls flushed that away in the second half and came back and gave us a chance,” Carlson said.
Lincoln Christian led by as many as 11 early in the third quarter, but senior Brooklyn Kruse began to assert herself on the inside and got the deficit down to 10 at 28-18 going into the final period.
Jala Krusemark started the fourth-quarter rally with a 3-pointer and Kruse scored seven of her game-high 17 points in the final period to pull Wayne within two at 30-28.
Wayne had a couple of chances to tie the game on some tough shots underneath by Kruse that wouldn’t fall, and when Lincoln Christian missed the front end of a one-and-one with 10.2 seconds left, Wayne got the rebound and called timeout with five seconds left to set up a play.
On the inbounds, Krusemark found McGuire alone in the corner and threw a dart to the freshman, who drove inside and put one off the board as the final seconds ticked off, sending the game into overtime.
Lincoln Christian scored all seven points in overtime from the free throw line, but missed with 6.1 seconds left to give Wayne a chance. Unfortunately, the Blue Devils were not able to get a shot off as the buzzer sounded, allowing the 22-3 Lady Crusaders to advance to the state tournament next week in Lincoln.
Kruse led the 16-11 Blue Devils with 17 points, with Haase adding six, McGuire five and the Krusemark sisters with three apiece. Lincoln Christian’s Kena Ailes scored 17 points and Lauren Swan added six.
Wayne 4 8 6 12 4 — 34
Lincoln Christian 10 7 11 2 7 — 37
WAYNE — McGuire 5, Kruse 17, Haase 6, K. Krusemark 3, J. Krusemark 3.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN — J. Hueser 2, Kassebaum 4, A. Ailes 5, A. Hueser 3, Swan 6, K. Ailes 17.