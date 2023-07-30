PIERCE -- With the bases loaded with one out in the top of the sixth inning in a 1-1 tie, Jase Dean laid down a perfect bunt that rolled in between the pitcher and first baseman that scored Kaleb Moormeier from third base, and Dean reached first base safely.
That was the first of four runs for Wayne in the top of the sixth inning.
On top of Gavin Redden's 101-pitch, complete-game performance on the mound, the sixth inning was the difference as Wayne advanced to the winners bracket final in the Class B American Legion Seniors state tournament with a 5-1 victory over Springfield Post 143 on Sunday at Larry and Sue Hoefener Field.
Wayne coach Robbie Gamble said it was Dean's decision to lay down the RBI bunt to get the Post 43 seniors going in the top of the sixth inning.
"What we were going to do was, on the second pitch, we were going to do a suicide squeeze, and the batter, on his own, decided this was a pitch I can bunt on, (so) I am just going to go ahead and get it down and score a run," Gamble said. "I commend Jace on that. And then he got on base, but he was giving himself up to get a run. It is amazing what he did there."
After the bunt, Mason Heikes hit a single up the middle into center field to score Wyatt Heikes for the second run of the inning. Calvin Starzl followed with another RBI single, this one to right field, that scored James Dorcey. The fourth run came from a fielder's choice as Gavin Anderson scored from third base when Gavin Redden hit a groundout.
"It got really contagious there for a while," Gamble said of the sixth inning. "I think we had three or four hits in that inning. You have got to have beginnings against some of these good teams, and we were able to put one together. That seemed to be enough.
"Just getting some at bats against (Austin Krenzer was important). He is decent; we have seen him in school ball. Once we were able to see him a couple of time, we were able to get after him. Sometimes, we have been slow in the past. It takes us a few innings to get going. Then once we do, we break open. It was just a matter of seeing some pitches from (Krenzer), timing him up and getting after it."
Springfield threatened an answer in the bottom half of the sixth inning with a runner on second and third base with zero outs, but Anderson got an infield pop fly out and then two strikes out to get out of the inning.
"You could kind of see a little deflation out of them," Gamble said. "If they would have chipped away and got a couple there in the bottom of the sixth, then you are thinking we have a shot in the bottom of the seventh. But (then) they had to get it all back in the bottom of the seventh. They weren't able to."
Springfield scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the first inning on a fielder's choice, and then Wayne tied the game in the top of the third inning on a fielder's choice.
With Kaleb Moormeier on the mound on Monday in the 7 p.m. winners bracket final against Plattsmouth, Gamble said the team is very excited.
"Being 2-0 and staying in the winners bracket -- that is huge," Gamble said. "I am glad this is where we are at, and not having to fight our way back in the losers bracket."
Even with the offensive breakout in the top of the sixth inning, Gamble said Redden's pitching performance was vital.
"The biggest thing of it all was the way Gavin stayed composed and threw 101 pitches and got us the win," he said. "That was huge for us."
Wayne 001 004 0 - 5 6 3
Springfield 100 000 0 - 1 6 3
WP: Gavin Redden LP: Mason