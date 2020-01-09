Wayne boys win at Norfolk Catholic

There were a number of factors in Wayne High’s favor, and the Blue Devils used all of them to their advantage during a 78-57 win over Norfolk Catholic Thursday evening.
Wayne’s experience, size, and quickness all contributed to its control of the offensive and defensive boards, and were also responsible for a number of the Knights’ turnovers--although several of those errors were unforced.
“I watched them outrebound Wahoo (earlier in the season), where it was a seven-point game with a couple minutes to go,” Norfolk Catholic coach Kevin Manzer said. “They can move the ball, they can shoot, and they can rebound. They did all of those things really well tonight, but we can get better at some things--the turnovers, closeouts where they blew right by us.”
“We’ve done a lot better job on turnovers this year; our turnover percentage so far this year has been 15-16 percent (of possessions), whereas last season it was over 30,” he said. “But it’s a process; it’s consistency. It’s a process of us getting better at what we do. We’ve continued to take steps where we’re better this week than we were last week, and we’ll be better next week than this week.”
Turnovers, especially--led to a 10-0 Wayne run that quickly ballooned a 10-8 Blue Devils’ lead into a 20-8 advantage five-and-a-half minutes into the game, and from that point on Norfolk Catholic struggled to string together the points necessary to reduce the deficit enough to threaten for the lead.
“Our defense is just getting stronger and stronger; the kids are buying into the game plan, understanding that we’ve got to make the other guys--instead of their best guy--beat us,” Wayne coach Rob Sweetland said. “The kids have executed very well on the defensive side.”
Meanwhile, another Wayne run that extended into the second quarter provided the Blue Devils with their largest lead of the first half, 32-14, before taking a 54-40 lead into intermission.
The Knights managed to get within 10 points only once the rest of the game, at 41-32 on Jackson Clausen’s pullup jumper from the right baseline, but Wayne converted three-straight Norfolk Catholic turnovers into 3s by Brandon Bartos, Shea Sweetland, and Tanner Walling to return the lead to 47-33 within three minutes.
“We knew they were quick and they were long, and they were going to have pressure,” Manzer said. “In the third quarter when we got it to nine, then had three-straight turnovers, that blows it up, and it’s out of reach.”
In the final period, the Blue Devils led by as many as 27 points, 78-51, before the Knights scored the final six points of the game to produce the 78-57 final score.
Offensively, Wayne--by taking advantage of the Knights’ turnovers and dominating the offensive and defensive boards--made 30 of 62 field goal attempts, including 12 of 26 from the 3-point line.
Sweetland, with six 3s, finished with 26 points for the Blue Devils, while Walling, with five 3-pointers, added 17. Tyrus Eischeid (10 points), along with Cody Rogers and Trevor DeBoer--with nine points apiece--led the way inside.
“We were finding each other really well, we were probing the defense, moving the ball, and being unselfish,” Wayne coach Rob Sweetland said. “I’m really proud of the kids.”
Norfolk Catholic managed just 40 total field goal tries offensively and made 21 of those. The Knights, now 5-5, were 9 of 21 from beyond the arc.
Only Preston Burbach (11 points) reached double-figures scoring for Norfolk Catholic.
“We actually shot pretty well, but that’s not nearly enough shots,” Manzer said. “They had 62 shots; that’s where we want to be.”
Wayne 24 14 16 24 -- 78
Norfolk Catholic 14 11 15 17 -- 57
Wayne (7-5): Josh Lutt 1-2 0-0 2, Noah Lutt 0-4 0-0 4, Tanner Walling 6-11 0-0 17, Brandon Bartos 1-4 0-0 3, Cody Rogers 4-5 1-2 9, Tyrus Eischeid 4-9 2-2 10, Trevor DeBoer 3-5 3-5 9, Daniel Judd 1-1 0-0 2, Shea Sweetland 10-21 0-0 26. Totals: 30-62 6-9 78.
Norfolk Catholic (5-5): Preston Burbach 4-6 2-2 11, Cayden Cunningham 2-2 0-0 4, Brock West 1-2 1-2 3, Alex Lammers 3-4 0-0 8, Travis Kalous 0-2 0-0 0, Brennen Kelley 2-4 1-4 7, Ben Hammond 1-2 0-0 3, Nate Brungardt 1-5 0-0 2, Aden Dominisse 1-1 0-0 3, Jackson Clausen 3-5 1-2 8, Max Wattier 0-1 0-0 0, Cameron Bettenhausen 2-3 0-1 5, Mason Timmerman 1-3 0-0 3. Totals: 21-40 5-11 57.