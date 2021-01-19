Wayne boys the surprise team of 2020-21

Before the 2020-21 basketball season tipped off, few people thought Wayne would be one of the best teams in Northeast and North Central Nebraska. But after a 13-2 start, the Blue Devils have proven to be not just one of the area's best sides, but arguably the best.
Even coach Rob Sweetland admitted he's been a little surprised. "Looking back at the start of the season, we had one returning player and a lot of new faces on varsity," he said. "But, I'm not totally surprised, because we've got four seniors and a couple of juniors that were around last year and practiced against those seniors every day and came to understand how they were successful."
That success can be summarized in one word: Defense.
The Blue Devils began last season 0-4, then turned the focus on their defense. Sweetland's squad went 21-2 the rest of the way and qualified for the state tournament.
In the last calendar year, Wayne has lost just four games, to perennial powers North Bend Central, Lincoln Christian, Wahoo and Auburn.
"In all these years of coaching, I've found out that if you play great defense, you always give yourself a chance to win," Sweetland said.
Sophomore guard Alex Phelps has been what the coach called the dog on defense. "We usually put him against their best scorer if that guy's a guard," Sweetland said. "He's really athletic and has shut some people down. He held the Binder kid from Auburn to seven and we held Cedar Catholic to under 30 as a team."
Sweetland described junior guard Brandon Bartos as "sneaky-good" on defense. "He's pretty crafty with how he helps, sneaks in gaps and gets his hand on the ball a lot. He's hit some big shots for us, too. He's pretty good percentage-wise from 3 (17 of 53, 32%). He's one of those guys who has practiced against tough players for the last couple of years, and that's helped him a lot."
The Blue Devils' only returning starter is also the team's go-to guy on offense. Junior guard Tanner Walling is averaging 11 points and five rebounds per game. "He can do a little bit of everything," Sweetland said.
"He can hit the outside shot. He can create a little bit for others. I think he felt a little bit of pressure at the beginning of the year and was maybe forcing some things, but I think he's kind of letting the game come to him a little bit more. He had a great game against Boys Town on Saturday; he had eight 3s and 32 points."
Sophomore center Daniel Judd got off to a great start, but Sweetland said teams have begun to scout him. "He has to add to his repertoire in the post," his coach said. "We need to get him to use his left hand and use his physicality a little bit more, but he works hard, he's a horse down there (on the low block) and he's only going to get better."
Another center, senior Trayton Blecke, dislocated his shoulder during the holiday tournament. "He hasn't quite got it back to full strength," Sweetland said. "He kind of tweaked it a little bit the other night, so he's kind of on a day-to-day basis right now, but he's 6-5 and pretty good around the basket as far as using both hands. He can get off the floor and contests a lot of shots on the defensive end."
Senior forward Colton Vovos also has a post-up game. "He can also get out about 15 feet and knock those shots down," Sweetland said. "And defensively, you can put him up against the other big guys and he holds his own and can even guard some guys on the perimeter. So, he's kind of an in-between as a forward, post, center type of player and has given us a lot of good minutes."
When Sweetland needs a spark off the bench, he calls on Andrew Jones. "Andrew's really athletic and can hit the outside shot," his coach said. "With Andrew, we're working on the defensive side. Once he gets a little better on that end, he can contribute even more."
Seniors Nolan Hunke and Jacob Kneifl also have provided leadership for their younger teammates and help off the bench.
The Blue Devils have recorded impressive wins over Wakefield, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Norfolk Catholic and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, and they have a rematch with Cedar as well as contests with North Bend Central and Pierce on the slate.
There's also the Mid-State Conference tournament, Jan. 30 to Feb. 6. "The Mid-State Conference is never easy. Top to bottom, there's never really an easy game," Sweetland said.
Going forward, Sweetland said his team needs to become more consistent in its man-to-man offense. "We ask a lot of them on defense, so sometimes they want to rest a little bit on offense," he said. "That leads to a stagnant offense. Hopefully, by the end of the year, they're in good enough shape to give us what we want on both sides."
CLASS C
The Class C chart remains unchanged from last week as the teams that make up the elite eight combined for an 11-0 record in the past seven days.
No. 1 Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur picked up wins over Tekamah-Herman and Ponca in preparation for a pair of big road tests this week at Wakefield on Tuesday and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family on Friday.
North Bend Central remains second after defeating Arlington and Fremont Bergan. The Tigers now await a Thursday showdown with Oakland-Craig.
Wayne maintains its hold on the No. 3 spot after impressive wins over Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and Boys Town. The Blue Devils welcome Hartington Cedar Catholic on Friday.
Pierce is 10-2 and still No. 4 following a 13-point verdict over visiting Columbus Lakeview. The Bluejays have a big road encounter on Tuesday at Norfolk Catholic.
Fifth-ranked Oakland-Craig hasn't played since Jan. 8 because of the coronavirus, but the Knights will see plenty of action in the next five days, at Tekamah-Herman on Tuesday, at North Bend Central on Thursday and in the Omaha Prep Classic at D.J. Sokol Arena on Saturday against Iowa powerhouse Neola Tri-Center.
No. 6 Wakefield picked up a victory over a good Ponca squad last week. The Trojans make the short trip north to Allen to challenge Tri County Northeast on Friday.
Norfolk Catholic continued to roll with wins over Columbus Scotus and Crofton. The seventh-ranked Knights' showdown with Pierce on Tuesday will answer a lot of questions.
And finally, Hartington Cedar Catholic earned a nine-point win over Boone Central and remains in the eighth spot. The Trojans have a pair of big road contests this week in Creighton on Tuesday and at Wayne on Friday.
Tri County Northeast, Ponca, Battle Creek, Lutheran High Northeast and Neligh-Oakdale all suffered losses in the last week and remain as honorably mentioned.
Top games this week
Tuesday: BRLD at Wakefield; Pierce at Norfolk Catholic; Hartington Cedar Catholic at Creighton.
Thursday: Oakland-Craig at North Bend Central
Friday: BRLD at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family; Hartington Cedar Catholic at Wayne; Wakefield vs. Tri County Northeast, at Allen.
Saturday: Oakland-Craig vs. Neola Tri-Center, Iowa in Omaha Classic at D.J. Sokol Arena.
CLASS D
Like the Class C chart, the Class D ratings ladder remains unchanged from last week. No. 6 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge's 10-point setback to Wayne was the only loss suffered by any of the elite eight in the past seven days.
No. 1 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family went 2-0 with wins over Neligh-Oakdale and a scrappy Wisner-Pilger side. All eyes will be on Humphrey on Friday when the Bulldogs host a battle of No. 1s against BRLD.
Osmond is still second. The Tigers' biggest test this week comes on Tuesday night at Bloomfield.
No. 3 O'Neill St. Mary's continues to roll through its schedule. The Cardinals averaged 65 points a game in wins over Bloomfield, Summerland and Chambers/Wheeler Central.
Howells-Dodge is still fourth after a 10-point triumph over Mead while Walthill recorded a win over Madison and remains fifth. The Blujays have a test on Tuesday when they visit Class C Lutheran High Northeast.
No. 6 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge battled in its loss to Wayne. The Bears host Battle Creek on Thursday.
Wynot holds onto the No. 7 spot and No. 8 Humphrey St. Francis hasn't played since Jan. 9 but will be involved this week in the Goldenrod Conference tournament at St. Paul. The Flyers are the No. 2 seed.
Creighton is 10-2 after two wins in the last week. The Bulldogs head the list of the honorably mentioned and will have a chance to vault onto the charts if they can defeat Cedar Catholic on Tuesday night.
Stuart, Bloomfield and Elgin Public/Pope John are also honorably mentioned.
Top games this week
Tuesday: Hartington Cedar Catholic at Creighton; Osmond at Bloomfield; Walthill at Lutheran High Northeast.
Thursday: Battle Creek at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Friday: BRLD at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family; Creighton at Elkhorn Valley.
Monday, Thursday, Saturday: Humphrey St. Francis at Goldenrod Conference tournament.