Weather Alert

...Another round of snow moves into the region early Sunday morning... .Snow will spread east across the area early Sunday morning and continue into Sunday afternoon. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&