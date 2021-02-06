BATTLE CREEK -- A pair of lower seeds, the Wayne boys and the Crofton girls, won Mid-State Conference championships Saturday night at Battle Creek High School--which are back-to-back titles for both teams.
The Blue Devils, seeded second and ranked ninth in Class C1, successfully employed an ultra-deliberate offensive strategy, and back it up with an aggressive defensive effort--as evidenced by the 33-29 final score of their victory over top-seeded and No. 10-ranked Pierce.
The No. 3-seeded Warriors, on the other hand, effectively attacked top-seeded Guardian Angels Central Catholic’s press and, although the Bluejays nearly doubled Crofton’s shot attempts 57-27 and made three more field goals overall, the Warriors cashed in a remarkable 25 of 27 free throw chances to pull away for a 60-48 win in the girls contest.
Wayne coach Rob Sweetland explained that the Blue Devils’ plan of attack was based upon the effectiveness of the Pierce man-to-man defense.
“They’re just so hard to get anything good off of; they’re always in position right away, and you’ve got to pick the right moment when you attack,” Sweetland said. “Even then, you’re still probably going to go up against a couple guys that will contest the shot.”
“Luckily, we were able to get out front a little bit where we were able to do that, where we didn’t have to force things, because that’s when they really excel,” he said. “Without a shot clock there’s no rule that you can’t have a two-minute possession.”
The patient Blue Devils took advantage of six Pierce turnovers and three missed shots to lead 12-4 after the first quarter and 17-10 at halftime.
But the Bluejays nearly foiled the Wayne strategy by outscoring the Blue Devils 13-4 in the third period, including a 10-0 run--featuring a Ben Brahmer 3 and two-straight baskets by Chaden Roth, the second a 3 from the wing--during the final three minutes, to seize a 23-21 lead heading into the pivotal fourth quarter.
However, Wayne maintained its poise and remained true to its game plan.
“Our kids have learned, because we’ve had a couple games earlier in the season where we tried to force things and did turn it over,” Sweetland said. “That led to easy baskets for the other team, so we tried not to put our kids in that position and they executed well.”
“I had told the team in the locker room that transition and second shots would make the difference,” he said. “We didn’t get a lot of transition chances, but neither did they. I thought we did a great job on the boards all night.”
In those last eight minutes of the game the lead changed hands five times, but on the last occasion it was Wayne’s Tanner Walling who turned a 29-28 Blue Devils’ deficit into a 31-29 advantage with a deep 3 from the point, then sealed the 33-29 win by making both ends of a bonus free throw opportunity with just over 4 seconds remaining.
“We like to play good hard defense and hold our opponent under 40, but tonight it was under 30,” Walling said. “We just took our time to get a good shot, the best shot possible. We like low-scoring games, and hopefully our defense comes through.”
“I was really nervous (at the free throw line),” he admitted. “I’m just happy they both went in.”
Walling led all scorers with 15 points, with teammate Brandon Bartos contributing 8. Wayne, which improves to 18-3, made 14 of 24 field goal attempts and 6 of 10 free throw chances.
Pierce, now 14-3, made 10 of 29 shots and 5 of 10 from the free throw line. Dawson Watts and Roth each finished the game with 8 points.
The Crofton girls had good success attacking the intense pressure of the Guardian Angels Central Catholic full court press, but also had to contend with the Bluejays’ match-up zone in the halfcourt.
“Their halfcourt zone is kind of unique as compared to a lot of teams; it’s very aggressive and really cheats to spots that forces you to make quick decisions, and they get their hands on a ton of passes,” Crofton coach Aaron Losing said. “We probably had too many turnovers, especially in the second quarter. That’s what they do; they’ll turn some teams over 30 to 40 times.”
After managing a 17-14 first-quarter lead, GACC outscored the Warriors 12-3 during the opening six minutes of the second to take its first lead of the game at 26-20, but Crofton continued to make free throws and retook a 29-28 lead at the half.
The Warriors’ 35-29 lead during the third quarter expanded to 44-36 by the end of the period as Crofton began to have success throwing the ball long and over the top of the GACC press.
“I think once we got ahead by 8 or 10 points they had to ratchet up their pressure, and I thought we did a good job of reacting to that and seeing people deep,” Losing said. “One thing that helps us out is that we work on our own press every single day, so we’ve got to go against the press a lot. So we’re fairly comfortable running our press attack and knowing the different spots where you need to look for openings.”
The Warriors, after making 4 of 5 free throws in the first period, added 9 of 10 in the second, and accumulating those single points paid off as Crofton would protect narrow leads throughout the third quarter and then finish the game with 10 of 11 success in the fourth quarter to win 60-48.
“They’re a real aggressive team, like we are, that is willing to live with some fouls,” Losing said. “Their bench is very deep, and ours is also, so both teams take a lot of chances at times. We did a good job of capitalizing when we did get to the free throw line.”
Crofton’s Lacey Sprakel scored 17 points, including 9 of 9 from the charity stripe, while Kaley Einrem totaled 15. Four other Warriors contributed 6 points each.
“We really like our balance, our inside and outside scoring, and the girls we have that can come off the bench and do some nice things,” Losing said. “We overcame the things we didn’t do well in the first half--rebounding and getting to loose balls, getting back on transition defense, and cutting down on turnoverse because we made some outside shots. In the second half we kind of cleaned those things up.”
By contrast, the Bluejays made 19 of 57 field goal tries and converted on 5 of 15 free throws. Taylor Timmerman and Sophia Hass each totaled 10 points, while Brenna Rief scored 9 for GACC.
Both Crofton and Guardian Angels Central Catholic, which are rated second and third, respectively, in Class C2 are now 18-3 on the season.
Mid-State boys championship
Wayne 12 5 4 12 -- 33
Pierce 4 5 13 6 -- 29
Wayne (18-3): Alex Phelps 1-3 0-0 2, Brandon Bartos 2-6 4-5 8, Tanner Walling 5-8 2-3 15, Jacob Kneifl 0-2 0-0 0, Colton Vovos 1-1 0-0 2, Sedjro Agoumba 0-0 0-2 0, Daniel Judd 3-4 0-0 6. Totals: 14-24 6-10 33.
Pierce (14-3): Logan Moeller 1-4 1-2 3, David Dale 1-1 0-0 2, Tyler Race 0-1 0-0 0, Ben Brahmer 2-8 1-2 6, Dawson Watts 2-7 3-4 8, Chaden Roth 3-4 0-0 8, Abram Scholting 0-3 0-2 0, Luke Collison 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 10-29 5-10 29.
Mid-State girls championship
Crofton 17 12 15 16 -- 60
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 14 14 8 12 -- 48
Crofton (18-3): Alexis Folkers 1-2 4-4 6, Jayden Jordan 2-8 1-2 6, Ella Wragge 2-2 2-2 6, Kaley Einrem 5-6 5-6 15, Hannah Schieffer 1-1 0-0 2, Caitlin Guenther 2-2 2-2 6, Ellie Tramp 0-0 2-2 2, Lacey Sprakel 4-7 9-9 17. Totals: 16-27 25-27 60.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic (18-3): Sophia Hass 4-8 0-0 10, Livia Hunke 1-4 0-0 3, Isabel Hass 1-7 0-0 3, Brenna Rief 3-15 2-7 9, Erica Engelmeyer 2-6 0-3 4, Kassidy Kaup 1-3 0-0 2, Leah Jansen 2-4 1-2 5, Taylor Timmerman 4-6 2-3 10, Brandi Doernemann 1-4 0-0 2. Totals: 19-57 5-15 48.