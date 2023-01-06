WAYNE - As things go in the Mid-State Conference on the hardwood, things can get a little defensive.
And that's just how it went Thursday night in Wayne as the Blue Devils held Norfolk Catholic to a season-low 34 points on the way to a 45-34 victory here at Wayne High School.
"We just need to get more aggressive and more confident shooting the ball," Knight head coach Kevin Manzer said. "We were tentative all night offensively, part of that was them and part of that was us - we just need to get after it on both ends of the court."
Neither team set the world on fire offensively, especially in the opening half.
Again, part of that was defensive pressure and part of that was the fact the teams were both fresh off of holiday tournaments and the five-day hiatus from basketball.
The Knights didn't manage double digits in any quarter until the fourth, but had played well enough defensively to still be hanging around.
"I thought we played well enough to win defensively," Manzer said. "We just need to put the ball in the basket."
Both teams opened the scoring with 3-pointers. Mason Timmerman hit Karter Kerkman who splashed one for the Knights 20 seconds into the game before Carter Junck received a pass from Sedjro Agoumba for the Blue Devils a minute later to knot the score at 3-3.
Norfolk Catholic would score a free throw in the rest of the opening eight minutes while Wayne would hit a couple more 3's from beyond the arc.
"We like to play inside out and we did a good job of that tonight," Wayne coach Rob Sweetland said. "We got some nice open looks and we knocked them down for the most part."
If the first quarter was frigid for the Knights, the second was arctic as they managed just one bucket in the stanza while the Blue Devils added another nine points to head to the locker room with an 18-6 advantage.
Wayne continued its defensive pressure in the third quarter and eventually went up 23-9 after Daniel Judd offensive rebound and put back with just over five minutes left in the period.
Kerkman, who would finish with a team-high 16 points, answered for the Knights with an offensive rebound and score on a fast break before a nifty reverse baseline drive by Cam Borgmann got Norfolk Catholic to within 10, 23-13.
A bucket by Agoumba and another Agoumba assist, this one to Drue Davis on a great look inside put the Blue Devils back up 27-13 .
Wayne got the ball back and held it for a last shot in the quarter, which saw Daniel Judd kick the ball out to Junck with 4.7 seconds left.
Junck, who finished with a game-high 19, drilled his second long ball of the frame and his third of four in the contest to send Wayne to the third rest stop with a 30-13 lead.
Norfolk Catholic's offense came to life in the final quarter, putting up 21 points, but the damage was done for the contest and the Blue Devils came away with the 11-point decision.
"You really need to defend your home court in this conference," Sweetland said. "This was a good win for us, but we have to keep playing with this kind of effort every night."
The Blue Devils will get another conference home game Saturday when they welcome in 6-2 Boone Central.
"It doesn't get easier in this league," Sweetland said. "We'll have to be ready to go again."
NC 4 2 7 21 - 34
W 9 9 12 15 - 45
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (5-3): Mason Timmerman 0 0-1 0; Nolan Fennessy 3 2-5 8; Carter Janssen 2 0-1 4; Cam Borgmann 2 0-0 4; Triston Hoesing 0 1-2 1; Karter Kerkman 7 0-1 16; Kade Pieper 0 1-4 1.
WAYNE (9-3): Alex Phelps 0 4-6 4; Drue Davis 2 0-0 4; Carter Junck 7 1-2 19; Colson Nelsen 2 0-0 6; Devin Anderson 0 2-2 2; Sedjro Agoumba 2 0-1 4; Daniel Judd 3 0-0 6.