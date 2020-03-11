The Wayne Blue Devils will be heading to the Class C1 boys basketball state tournament Thursday in Lincoln for the first time since 2014.
Wayne defeated Mitchell in Lexington, 55-41 and grab a pass to this year’s tournament. The Blue Devils are set to take on Lincoln Christian at 3:45 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center as the No. 6 seed while the Patriots are the No. 3 seed.
Wayne is on the same side of the bracket as last year’s state champion Auburn, which will take on Ashland-Greenwood in the opening round before the Wayne game.
Wayne coach Rob Sweetland, who has experienced plenty of coaching success on the softball diamond in the fall, is taking his second team to Lincoln in basketball.
“We started out 0-4, and I think it woke some of our players up,” Sweetland said. “We let a couple of guys score a bunch of points early before we started to get defensive.”
After the 0-4 start, the Blue Devils started to get things going.
In fact, after a Jan. 16 loss to North Bend Central, 55-53 in overtime, Wayne has reeled off a dozen straight wins, including a Mid-State Conference tournament championship.
“We really kicked it up a notch and started playing defense,” Sweetland said. “We held some really good scorers to little or no points when we had to.”
Sweetland likes where his team is sitting.
“I really feel like we started hitting a groove a couple of weeks ago,” Sweetland said. “We are where we want to be playing at this time of year.”
His son, 6-2 senior Shea Sweetland, is the team’s leading scorer with 15.8 points per game. Another senior, Tyrus Eischeid, is close behind with 13.9 points and a team-best eight rebounds a game.
Sophomore Tanner Walling has become another option for the Blue Devils as the season has progressed, averaging 8.5 points a game.
Two teams representing the last three champions in Class C2 join the Blue Devils as area Class C representatives.
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur will also be heading for Lincoln in Class C2. This year, the Wolverines will be making their trip to the south as the returning Class C2 state champions after defeating Yutan in the finals last year, 53-42 to complete a 27-1 season.
It is the third-straight season that the Wolverines will end in Lincoln, having won third place last season.
In fact, last year, BRLD defeated the Class C1 (Auburn) and the Class D1 (Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family) state champions. The Wolverines played Auburn in Grand Island at the Heartland Hoops Classic and defeated Humphrey/LHF in East Husker Conference play.
This year, the Wolverines are unblemished and on the outside look like a team following its leader, Lucas Vogt. However, BRLD is much more than Vogt as they have a solid nucleus of size and mobility to make a run at another C2 title.
The defending Class C Elite Eight captain for Northeast Nebraska, Vogt is the team’s leading scorer by averaging 15.6 points per game. Fellow junior Dylan Beutler is close behind with 15.5 points per game.
Seniors Darwin Snyder and Jaxon Johnson both average 9.9 points a contest, and Johnson is the team’s leading rebounder with 8.2 a game.
PONCA HAD won the previous two state titles in C2 prior to BRLD’s win last year. The Indians return to Lincoln for a fourth-straight season under Adam Poulosky, who took over from Bob Hayes after Hayes had been the coach in Ponca for over 20 years.
The Indians haven’t missed a beat.
Poulosky coaches the same style and intensity Hayes brought to the court, and he has added his own touches to make the Indians what they have become – an annual contender.
Ponca will bring a 23-4 record into the tournament and owns a win over Wayne earlier in the year.
They are led by returning Elite Eight player Carter Kingsbury, a senior who averages 21.7 points and seven rebounds per game. Senior Brandon Kneifl (11.4) and junior Cayden Phillips (11.2) also average in double figures.
The Indians will face Yutan in a rematch from last year’s semifinals in the first round. The Chieftains won that meeting before falling to BRLD in the finals.