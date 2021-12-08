WAYNE — The Wakefield Trojans and Wayne Blue Devils found themselves neck-a-neck for most of Tuesday night. In the end, it was the Blue Devils who were able to pull away and secure a 66-58 win.
Tanner Walling led the Blue Devils with 19 points while Daniel Judd had 18. Eliseo Sarmiento led Wakefield with 18 points, which came from six three-pointers.
“I thought our kids made stops when they needed to.” Wayne coach Rob Sweetland said, “We came up with some big baskets down the stretch.”
The maroon and white took a one-point lead with seven minutes, 46 seconds remaining in the game, then Walling hit a three pointer on Wayne’s ensuing possession. He would end up hitting another with 5:39 remaining to book-end an 8-2 run that put his Blue Devils up for good.
Wayne had made just one three in the entire first half. They made four in the game’s final nine minutes, with three coming from Walling.
“Once we started feeding the post a lot on the inside, they didn’t have a good matchup there, Walling said. “They had to start doubling and things started to open up on the outside.”
Wakefield coach Joe Wendte feels that the game was a fun one to be a part of, regardless of the outcome for his Trojans.
“That’s only going to make us better in the end,” he said. “Especially if we can play that hard in practice and games going forward.”
The teams established early on the kind of approach they’d be taking throughout the contest. Wayne continued to feed Judd on the post while Wakefield relied on three pointers.
The latter seemed to be working more at first, as the Trojans ended the first quarter with a 19-16 lead. They were also the benefactors of six fouls committed by the Blue Devils, who soon realized that they needed to play what the officials would dictate.
“If they’re going to allow a certain style of play, then you’ve got to play that way and if they’re not, then you’ve got to adjust,” coach Sweetland said. “Show your hands, play more with your feet and stay solid on defense.”
Those adjustments paid off quickly as Wayne opened up the second quarter on an 8-0 run that gave them the lead. Sarmiento hit two threes to keep the pressure on, but they would be the only two field goals Wakefield had in the period.
Still, it was a six-point game at halftime.
Judd scored the Blue Devils’ first six points of the third quarter, but a three by Armando Villa with 2:03 left in the third made it a one-point game, a margin that ended up carrying over into the fourth quarter.
Walling hit a three with 46 seconds left to expand Wayne’s lead, but Hunter Schultz answered with one of his own with four seconds left to give the Trojans momentum heading into the final period.
Both teams return to action on Friday. Wayne travels to face Wahoo while Walefield will host Omaha Nation.
Wayne 66, Wakefield 58
Wakefield 19 7 18 14 — 58
Wayne 16 16 13 21 — 66
Wakefield (1-1): Logan Bokemper, 1 2-2 5; Cade Johnson, 5 3-6 13; Eliseo Sarmiento, 6 0-0 18; Hunter Schultz, 4 3-6 12; Johnathan Birkley, 0 1-2 1; Armando Villa, 4 0-0 9; Total, 20 9-16 58.
Wayne (3-0): Tanner Walling, 5 5-6 19; Brandon Bartos, 3 2-3 9; Daniel Judd, 8 2-5 18; Alex Phelps, 3 0-0 6; Sedjiro Agoumba, 5 2-2 12; Camron Weaselhead, 1 0-0 2; Total, 25 11-16 66.