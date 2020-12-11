A little bit of history was made on Thursday as Wausmond won the Class C1 play production championships at Norfolk’s Johnny Carson Theater.
The championship marks the first state title in any activity at Osmond High School and the first championship at the C1 level for Wausa High School.
Wausmond’s production of “Hold On,” directed by Sheila and Brad Hoesing, also earned the award for outstanding technical crew. Archbishop Bergan was the C1 runner-up.
Brad Hoesing described the state championship as a payoff for the hard work of the 61-member cast and crew.
“Our kids are talented, but they also work really hard,” he said. “People think it can be burdensome to have as many kids as we do, but when you have 50 to 60 kids who are as committed as this group was, you’re going to go a long way.”
The play, written by Sheila Hoesing, centers on an art therapy group full of students who lean on one another for guidance in coping with each of their unique challenges. Students are encouraged to use paintings and drawings as a way to convey the everyday struggles they face.
“I always like to do serious plays, but you have to have kids who can handle the emotion,” Sheila Hoesing said. “This script had been percolating in the back of my head, and I thought these kids would be able to execute this play as well as any group we’ve had.”
Allison Aschoff plays the art therapy group counselor, who is responsible for orchestrating activities and providing feedback to the group. Tyler Baue, who played Mason, Cole Story (Jason), Kaden Polt (Seth), Leah Bloomquist (Hannah), Riley Wagner (Rachel) and Aschoff each were given awards for outstanding performances.
While the Hoesings were impressed with each actor who had a speaking part, it was the ensemble people and tech crew who made great improvements throughout the one-act season that ultimately earned Wausmond a state championship.
“Our people who didn’t have speaking parts had such an impact,” Brad Hoesing said. “Our leads were phenomenal, but the people who didn’t have speaking parts, as well as our tech crew, are the unsung heroes. I wouldn’t trade them for anybody.”
This year marks the third in which Wausmond competed in C1 one-act competition; before Wausa and Osmond cooperated, Wausa competed in Class D1, which Brad Hoesing said was a unique transition and provided some challenges. But seeing how committed students are to developing their skills is extremely rewarding, he said.
Wausmond finished runner-up at last year’s state play production championships, so the opportunity to take home the top award is something the Hoesings are extremely grateful for.
“We just take every day as a gift, and we try to teach our kids that,” Brad Hoesing said. “We said before we left for Norfolk today, ‘Look how far you’ve gotten; just have fun and make memories.’ This is something they’re going to tell their kids and grandkids about. Our job is to give kids outlets to showcase their talents, whether it's in front of a crowd of 1,000 or 10. Seeing everyone’s hard work rise to the surface is what makes this so rewarding.”
Stanton finishes third
Stanton High School finished third in C1 with its production of “That’s Not How I Remember It,” a comedy based in 1986 written by Don Zolidis.
The play was directed by Brittney Lechner, who said she almost always prefers “creepy” plays.
“This year with COVID, I felt like the world could use a little bit of laughter,” Lechner said. “We went for a comedy, which isn't what we usually do. I also love the ’80s and thought this production offered exactly what I was looking for.”
The production portrays a married couple — Lola and Barry, played by Lydia Hilbers and Augustus Bernhardt — who enter a discussion about how they fell in love. The twist is that the courtship has two starkly different accounts as to how they fell for one another 20 years earlier.
Devyn Farrier played the part of young Barry, and Audra Melcher filled the role of young Lola. The two displayed each of the love accounts of present-day Lola and Barry.
Farrier, Melcher, Bernhardt and Hilbers joined Jordan Gartner (Yaan 1 and 2) and Mollie Spotanski (Tricia) as Stanton’s outstanding performers on the evening.
This year marked the first time Stanton’s one-act team had qualified for state since 2016, a year in which the school won the state championship.
“To tell you the truth, our goal was just to break the second-place curse,” Lechner said. “We had gotten second (place) at districts the last three years and we wanted to get back (to state) and see how far this show would take us.”
Lechner said she encountered several sleepless nights over the past few months and often found herself waking up at 3 a.m., worrying that one of her students might be sick.
“The desire to help these kids stay healthy is what really kept me on my toes all season,” she said. “We’re really blessed to have so many talented students, and there are a lot of young cast members. ... We’re extremely grateful to have gotten the opportunity to be in Norfolk today, and that’s a big thanks to the NSAA for giving these kids a chance to do something they’re passionate about while being safe at the same time.”
The state one-act play production championships will finish Friday with Class B and A. Wayne High School and North Bend Central High School — the only Northeast Nebraska schools competing — were scheduled Friday morning in Class B.
Although the event isn’t open to the public, some performances and each award ceremony are broadcast online. The public may visit www.nsaahome.org/play-production for additional viewing information.