WAUSA — The Class D No. 6 Wausa Vikings overcame a 14-point halftime deficit, forced overtime, then scored 17 points in the final period to beat the Santee Warriors 83-73 on Monday night.
“They’re a great team, they’re going to do a lot of good things this year,” Wausa coach Tim Schindler said of Santee. “I’m proud of my guys for battling for the win.”
FINAL: Wausa 83, Santee 73. Vikings come back to win a thriller.
With two minutes, 19 seconds left, Orin Archambeau pulled up at the top of the arc to sink a 3-pointer that put the Warriors up 71-69.
Jaxon Claussen responded by hitting one of two free throws, then cut through defenders for the go-ahead layup with 1:57 remaining.
It would end up being his final basket of the night. He fouled out of the game 20 seconds later.
“We’ve had a couple of games where our team’s come back. We’ve won games where I was fouled out,” Claussen said. “I wasn’t worried at all, I knew they could pull it off.”
It was a goal of the Vikings as the game went on to get Santee — which had been playing an aggressive press defense all night — into foul trouble. Sure enough, Wausa finally made it happen in overtime and was able to attempt 14 free throws in the final 90 seconds.
The Vikings made 10 of them, enough to put the game out of reach.
“The boys played tough,” Santee coach Waylon LaPlante said of the game. “That’s the kind of basketball we look for in Northeast Nebraska.”
Claussen, meanwhile, had his second best scoring game of the year with 33 points. His season high is 37 points, which he scored in a win over Creighton on Dec. 7.
“We kind of moved him around a little bit, trying to be able to score on the press,” Schindler said. “The front four guys had to do their job and they did a pretty good job of it and we took advantage of it.”
That press made things difficult for Wausa to start the game, as the Vikings turned the ball over 11 times in the first quarter alone. They didn’t fare much better defensively, as Santee had six field goals — half of which were 3-pointers — to Wausa’s two.
The Vikings took better care of the ball in the second quarter, but the Warriors couldn’t stop scoring. They opened with a 7-2 run and then closed it out with a 9-6 run in the final two minutes, capped off by a 3 by Archambeau from the far corner with four seconds left.
HALFTIME: Santee 43, Wausa 29. Orin Archambeau hits a three in the final seconds of the second to extend the Warriors' lead.
The Warriors waved goodbye to the Wausa student section as they went back to the locker room for halftime. They were charged with a technical foul that carried over to the third quarter as a result.
Meanwhile, the Vikings went looking to play better defense on the perimeter.
“We wanted to get out to their shooters better,” Schindler said. “I thought we did a better job of that.”
In the third, the purple and gold began to get the offense going on their side, but Santee stayed a few steps ahead of them. However, the Vikings took control with a 13-0 run midway through the period, punctuated by a Devin Rosberg 3 to tie the game and a putback from Cashe Carlson to take a 53-51 lead with 2:26 left.
Marquis Tuttle brought it back to Santee with a 3 of his own mere seconds after a timeout. Claussen drove for another basket and then Archambeau made one of his two free throw attempts to tie it at 55.
Rosberg missed the go-ahead layup with 10 seconds left. The Vikings rebounded and tried to get another play going, but Jordayn LaPlante picked the ball out of the air and found Austyn Saul wide open down the court. Saul stormed down to the hoop and threw down a slam dunk to give the Warriors a 57-55 lead heading into the fourth.
END 3Q: Santee 57, Wausa 55. Austyn Saul throws it down to give the Warriors the lead back.
The teams traded blows in the fourth, but Santee put the pressure on when a two from Archambeau made it 66-64 in favor of the Warriors. Claussen’s drive to the hoop to equalize on the ensuing possession fell short, but Nissen’s putback tied the game with 44 seconds left.
Following a timeout with 17 seconds left, Santee set up what it hoped would be the winning play. Eventually the Warriors got it to Nunpa Torrez underneath, but his shot was blocked shortly before the buzzer sounded, forcing overtime.
Santee had 16 total field goals in the first half, seven of which were 3s. In the second half and overtime, it had 11, two of which were 3s.
“They changed their defense on us in the second half,” LaPlante said. “They cluttered us up a little bit so it was tougher to get some shots off.”
Wausa travels to face Randolph on Friday for its next game. Meanwhile, Santee returns home to face Takini, South Dakota.
Santee 18 25 14 9 7 — 73
Wausa 8 21 26 11 17 — 83
SANTEE (7-4): Austyn Saul 3 2-4 8; Jordayn LaPlante 4 1-2 10; Hoksido Wabasha 1 2-3 4; Nunpa Torrez 2 2-2 7; Marquis Tuttle 3 0-0 9; Orin Archambeau 7 2-4 19; Tracen Runnels 4 0-0 8; Romeo White 3 1-2 8. Total 27 10-17 73.
WAUSA (8-4): Josh Wattier 1 2-2 4; Brandon Kristensen 1 1-2 3; Cashe Carlson 2 2-8 6; Jaxon Claussen 11 11-16 33; Jon Nissen 6 2-4 14; Devin Rosberg 3 7-10 15; Addison Smith 1 6-7 8. Total 25 31-48 83.