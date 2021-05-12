HARTINGTON - The Wausa girls and Osmond boys claimed team championships on Wednesday at the D-3 district at the Hartington Community Complex.
Hurdler Abrielle Nelson, shot putter Morgan Kleinschmit and distance runners Darla Nelson and Christina Martinson led the Vikings to the girls crown.
"The girls side of the district, we thought it was pretty loaded, coming in and that a lot of points were going to get spread out," Wausa coach Greg Conn said.
"But these kids have been doing it all year. We slipped up a little in the field events but we still came out and knew what we had to do."
Abrielle Nelson knew what to in the hurdle races by winning both, including a showdown with Pender's Zoey Lehmkuhl in the 300-meter event.
Lehmkuhl led after 100 meters but Nelson made up ground on the curve.
"On the curve, I noticed that the Pender girl was ahead of me, so I knew I had to give it everything I had in the last stretch," Nelson said.
Another anticipated battle between the same two hurdlers in the 100-meter event never materialized as Lehmkuhl, unfortunately, was charged with a false start in the preliminaries and was disqualified.
Kleinschmit outgunned Scribner-Snyder's Caily Stout in the shot put by seven inches. Stout had earlier earned the gold medal in the discus with a heave of 127 feet, 1 inch.
"The wind was kind of a head wind, which kind of helps, but once you get that disc up in the air so far, it's going to catch it and bring it back," Stout said. "So I kind of had going through my head that I need to change up my form and keep that disc down."
Darla Nelson of Wausa won the 3,200 and will be one of the favorites to win the event at next week's state meet.
She battled a persistent wind and her winning time of 12:28.35 was about five seconds off her personal best this year. But, she wasn't complaining.
"It actually felt good today, compared to (the Lewis and Clark Conference meet) where it was like running into a wall. Today wasn't too bad," she said.
Nelson also qualified in the 1,600 by finishing a close second to her teammate, Christina Martinson who posted a time of 5:49.59, just three-tenths of a scond ahead of Nelson.
"She was pushing me, I was pushing her," Martinson said. "I wouldn't have been able to do it without her."
Earlier, Martinson finished second in the 800 behind Allison Weidner of Humphrey St. Francis. It was one of four gold medals the future University of Nebraska point guard earned on the day.
Weidner started in the triple jump where she won with a leap of 36-2 1/2, a new school record and the third-best performance in Northeast and North Central Nebraska this year.
Weidner said, she wasn't even on the board. "I guess I just had enough speed, had enough momentum going. I had a feeling I'd be able to get it by the end of the year, but I've just been slowly working at it and I finally got it," she said.
The St. Francis star also won the 400-meter dash which was perhaps the most anticipated race of the afternoon. Going in, Weidner and Pender's Ashley Ostrand were the only two girls in Northeast and North Central Nebraska to have broken a minute in the event.
The two had met twice earlier this year and Ostrand had defeated Weidner both times, but not on Wednesday.
Ostrand ran in lane 4 while Weidner was in lane 5. By the 200-meter mark, Ostrand had made up the two-curve stagger.
"Previously, I've always thought I had to have the lead in front of her, but this time, I just decided to let her be on my hip the whole time," Weidner said.
By the time the two ace quarter-milers had completed the second curve, they were dead-even. That's when Weidner turned on the after-burners and outkicked Ostrand in the final 100 meters to win by eight-tenths of a second.
"I really felt strong at the end and it turned out in my favor this time, but we're giong to see each other at state," Weidner said.
Ostrand said she didn't kick as well as she would have liked to, "But, I still made it today and that was just the goal for today, just to get down to state," she said.
Weidner also teamed with Jalyssa Hastreiter and Hannah and Emma Baumgart to win the 4x800-meter relay.
Weidner, a senior, is the two-time defending Class D state champion in both the 400 and 800 having won both racces in both her freshman and sophomore seasons.
Meanwhile, Ostrand qualified for state in two other events, winning both the 100- and 200-meter dashes.
Other winners in the girls division included Mary Rita Wegener of Humphrey St. Francis in the pole vault, Paige Beller of Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in the high jump and Wynot's 4x100- and 4x800-meter relay teams.
OSMOND USED its depth to run away with the boys title.
Coach Joe Ortmeier said his kids had worked hard all season. "We came out of the field events stronger than we usually do," he said. "We got good long jump and high jump; the triple jump was big for us.
"That really set it up for us and of course; our hurdlers did a grea job and our middle- and long-distance guys always come through and our relay teams."
One of those relay teams, the 4x400 squad of Bodie True, Johnson Chishiba, Connor Gutz and Graysen Schultze trailed Hartington-Newcastle after the first three legs.
But Schultze made up roughly 30 meters and took the lead down the final stretch.
"Greyson is just a strong, strong anchor leg and he gives us whatever it takes to get the job done," Ortmeier said.
Schultze said he'd been in that same situation before. "I didn't know if I was going to get him or not and then (coach Ortmeier) yelled, 'You're the man!' and I though 'OK, OK, I've got this.' "
Earlier in the day, Schultze had earned a gold medal on his own in the tirple jump, Chishiba took first place in the 800, and the 4x800-meter relay team of Chishiba, Schultze, Karter Johnson and Ryan Schmit also took gold.
"I just like to go out fast and get a lead for my teammates behind me, so they can widen it a little more," Chishiba said.
Another Tiger, Spencer Hille had a productive day, qualifyig for state by finishg second in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles and the high jump and by winning the long jump.
Winside's Gabe Escalante qualified by finishing second in the 100- and 400-meter dashes and by winning the 200.
"This is my favorite race by far," Escalante said of the 200. "Just heat it up on the curve and on the straightaway, just use my strides and I can come out with a win."
Brody Krusemark of Pender took gold in the 100-meter dash, while Wynot's Charlie Schroeder upset Escalante in the 400.
"I could feel (Escalante and Tanner Pfeifer of Humphrey St. Francis) coming closer and I was starting to get tired (in the final curve) but I finally just gave her all I got in the end." Schroeder said.
Wausa picked up victories from Tyler Baue in both the 110-meter high and 300-meter intermediate hurdles as well as Addison Smith in both the 1,600 and 3.200-meter runs.
Of his 10:33 clocking in the 3,200, Smith said he wanted it to be faster, but felt it was a good, solid time. "I just went out and got it," he said.
Hartington-Newcastle won the 4x100-meter relay and got individual wins out of Jake Peitz in the shot put and Lane Heimes who cleared 12 feet in the pole vault.
"I just knew I had to run fast and really invert to get that one," Heimes said. "I just felt the wind come up, so I was like, 'Well, this is the time,' "
Humphrey St. Francis' Tanner Pfeifer took first place in the high jump with a leap of 6-2. "Everything just kind of hit perfectly, got over it and luckily it stayed," Pfeifer said referring to the fact that he touched the bar on his winning jump.
Peyton Wieseler of Wynot was the other champion on the day, winning the discus with a throw of 126-9.
Girls division
Team scores: Wausa 106 1/2; Wynot Wynot 91; Humphrey St. Francis 88; Pender 82 1/2; Osmond 44; Hartington-Newcastle 40; Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 37; Scribner-Snyder 18; Randolph 14; Winside 3.
4x800: 1. Humphrey St. Francis (Emma Baumgart, Jalyssa Hastreiter, Hannah Baumgart, Allison Weidner), 10:24.35; 2. Wynot, 10:43.18; 3. Wausa, 11:29.20; 4. Osmond, 11:42.60; 5. Hartington-Newcastle, 12:00.48; 6. Winside, 12:44.
100 hurdles: 1. Abrielle Nelson, WAU, 17.01; 2. Kyla Pinkleman, WYN, 17.77; 3. Erica Heiman, OSM, 18.25; 4. Keanna Korth, H-N, 18.47; 5. Riley Krause, H-N, 18.68; 6. Amber Lawson, WYN, 18.82.
100: 1. Ashley Ostrand, PEN, 12.67; 2. Myrah Sudbeck, WYN, 12.96; 3. Keely Pinkelman, RAN, 13.15; 4. Kinslee Heimes, WYN, 13.23; 5. Grace Gansebom, OSM, 13.49; 6. Ali Brandl, HLHF, 13.66.
400: 1. Allison Weidner, HSF, 59.57; 2. Ashley Ostrand, PEN, 1:00.38; 3. Kendra Pinkleman, WYN, 1:02.72; 4. Paige Beller, HLHF, 1:04.23; 5. Hunter West, WAU, 1:05.41; 6. Keely Pinkelman, RAN, 1:07.95.
3,200: 1. Darla Nelson, WAU, 12:28.35; 2. Alexis Bodlak, PEN, 12:52.69; 3. Hannah Baumgart, HSF, 12:59.03; 4. Jessica Opfer, H-N, 13:15.53; 5.Carry Martinson, WAU, 14:01.50; 6. Karly Kessler, HSF, 14:35.06.
200: 1. Ashley Ostrand, PEN, 26.57; 2. Krystal Sudbeck, WYN, 27.23; 3. Alexa Cunningham, WAU, 28.21; 4. Keely Pinkelman, RAN, 28.24; 5. Grace Gansebom, OSM, 28.45; 6. Kirsten Frey, PEN, 28.89.
800: 1. Allison Weidner, HSF, 2:24.02; 2. Christina Martinson, WAU, 2:30.47; 3. Hunter West, WAU, 2:41.41; 4. Paige Schuster, PEN, 2:41.71; 5. Lillie Timm, PEN, 2:42.66; 6. Allison Wieseler, WYN, 2:43.40.
300 hurdles: 1. Abrielle Nelson, WAU, 48.51; 2. Zoey Lehmkuhl, PEN, 50.20; 3. Erica Heiman, OSM, 52.94; 4. Kayla Pinkleman, WYN, 53.99; 5. Kylee Wessel, HSF, 54.44; 6. Grace Preister, HLHF, 54.51.
1,600: 1. Christina Martinson, WAU, 5:49.59; 2. Darla Nelson, WAU, 5:49.91; 3. Cali Gutz, OSM, 5:58.71; 4. Jalyssa Hastreiter, HSF, 6:03.93; 5 Jessica Opfer, H-N, 6:08.51; 6. Alexis Bodlak, PEN, 6:12.61.
4x100: 1. Wynot (Myrah Sudbeck, Krystal Sudbeck, Kinslee Heimes, Kendra Pinkleman), 51.83; 2. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 52.12; 3. Pender, 53.67; 4. Humphrey St. Francis, 54.18; 5. Wausa, 54.97; 6. Hartington-Newcastle, 56.06.
4x400: 1. Wynot (Kendra Pinkleman, Myrah Sudbeck, Karley Heimes, Kinslee Heimes), 4:15.89; 2. Wausa, 4:25.78; 3. Humphrey St. Francis, 4:28.76; 4. Osmond, 4:36.46; 5. Pender, 4:46.62; 6. Hartington-Newcastle, 4:57.28.
Long jump: 1. Krystal Sudbeck, WYN, 16-8; 2. Paige Beller, HLHF, 16-4; 3. Grace Gansebom, OSM, 16-2; 4. Kinslee Heimes, WYN, 15-7; 5. Kelly Pfeifer, HSF, 15-6 1/2; 6. Alexa Cunningham, WA15-6 1/2.
Triple jump: 1. Allison Weidner, HSF, 36- 2 1/2; 2. Kiera Moes, OSM, 32-6 1/2; 3. Reese Kneifl, PEN, 31-10; 4. Jalyssa Hastreiter, HSF, 31-10; 5. Amber Lawson, WYN, 31-6 1/2; 6. Tori Jarosz, HSF, 30-9 1/4.
Discus: 1. Cailey Stout, SS, 127-1; 2. Dawson Anderson, PEN, 115-8; 3. Rylie Bonneau, PEN, 110-0; 4. April Folkers, WYN, 109-1; 5. Kati Topp, WIN, 97-4; 6. Abi Schneider, HLHF, 95-3.
Shot put: 1. Morgan Kleinschmit, WAU, 33-1 1/2; 2. Cailey Stout, SS, 32-07 1/2; 3. Lauren Howell, H-N, 32-1 1/4; 4. Abi Schneider, HLHF, 32-0 1/4; 5. Bylie Bonneau, PEN, 31-11 3/4; 6. Kaylee Stricklin, HSF, 31-8 1/4.Hi
High jump: 1. Paige Beller, HLHF, 5-0; 2. Alexa Cunningham, WAU, 4-9; 2. Kylee Wessel, HSF, 4-9; 4. Baile Beal, RAN, 4-7; 4. Karley Heimes, 4-7; 6. Olyvia Nelson, PEN, 4-5; 6. Brooke Kumm, WAU, 4-5
Pole vault: 1. Mary Rita Wegener, HSF, 8-3; 2. Mani Lange, H-N, 8-0; 3. Caroline Nelson, H-N, 7-6; 4. Zoey Gratzfeld, H-N, 7-6.
Boys division
Team scores: Osmond 129; Hartington-Newcastle 84; Humphrey St. Francis 79; Wausa 72; Wynot 59; Winside 32; Pender 31; Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 28; Randolph 6; Scribner-Snyder 1.
4x800: 1. Osmond (Johnson Chishiba, Ryan Schmit, Karter Johnson, Graysen Schultze), 8:50.24; 2. Humphrey St. Francis, 9:01.48; 3. Hartington-Newcastle, 9:35.65; 4. Wynot, 9:36.17.
110 hurdles: 1. Tyler Baue, WAU, 16.09; Kaden Polt, OSM, 16.83; 3. Dustin Olmer, HSF, 17.84; 4. Tyler Preister, HSF, 18.50; 5. Owen Weidner, HSF, 18.56; 6. Alexander Heiman, RAN, 19.12.
100: 1. Brody Krusemark, PEN, 11.27; 2. Gabe Escalante, WIN, 11.43; 3. Kobe Heitman, H-N, 11.55; 4. Ashton Sims, HLHF, 1156; 5. connor Gutz, OSM, 11.84; 6. Josh Wattier, WAU, 11.95.
400: 1. Charlie Schroeder, WYN, 52.35; 2. Gabe Escalante, WIN, 52.85; 3. Tanner Pfeifer, HSF, 53.78; 4. Brandon Kristensen, WAU, 53.85; 5. Bennet Sievers, H-N, 54.82; 6. Connor Gutz, OSM, 56.00.
3,200: 1. Addison Smith, WAU, 10:33.62; 2. Brock Pfeifer, HSF, 11:19.44; 3. Gattet Zach, HSF, 11:19.73; 4. Cade Wakeley, WAU, 11:32.77; 5.Caleb Preister, HLHF, 11:39.99; 6. Korbin Guenther, WYN, 11:48.81.
200: 1. Gabe Escalante, WIN, 23.24; 2. Jake Peitz, H-N, 23.41; 3. Charlie Schroeder, WYN, 23.47; 4. Alex Johnson, PEN, 24.36; 5. Justin Haselhorst, RAN, 25.03; 6. Zach Huwaldt, OSM, 25.23.
800: 1. Johnson Chishiba, OSM, 2:10.66; 2. Chase Schroeder, WYN, 2:11.88; 3. Tanner Pfeifer, HSF, 2:13.58; 4. Ryan Schmit, OSM, 2:14.91; 5. Jacob Preister, HLHF, 2:15.71; 6. Colten Weitfeld, HSF, 2:19.97.
300 hurdles: 1. Tyler Baue, WAU, 42.52; 2. Spencer Hille, OSM, 43.76; 3. Kaden Polt, OSM, 43.82; 4. Mayson McIntosh, H-N, 44.24; 5. Owen Seversen, OSM, 47.35; 6. Owen Weidner, HSF, 48.68.
1,600: 1. Addison Smith, WAU, 4:46.35; 2. Graysen Schultze, OSM, 4:53.76; 3. Johnson Chishiba, OSM, 4:56.80; 4. Karter Johnson, OSM, 5:17.25; 5. Tyler Nicke, WYN, 5:17.35; 6. Cade Wakeley, WAU, 5:25.58.
4x100: 1. Hartington-Newcastle (Kobe Heitman, Jake Peitz, Lane Heimes, Mayson McIntosh), 46.22; 2. Osmond, 47.40; 3. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 48.71; 4. Wausa, 48.77; 5. Humphrey St. Francis, 48.92; 6. Randolph, 49.71.
4x400: Osmond (Bodie True, Johnson Chishiba, Connor Gutz, Graysen Schultze), 3:36.86; 2. Hartington-Newcast.e, 3:37.56; 3. Wynot, 3:39.74; 4. Winside, 3:49.68; 5. Wausa, 3:49.71; 6. Humphrey St. Francis, 3:56.43.
Long Jump: 1. Spencer Hille, OSM, 20-5 1/2; 2. Dylan Vogt, PEN, 20-0 1/2; 3. Jack Kuchta, WYN, 19-7; 4. Kobe Heitman, H-N, 19-4; 5. Bradee Gubbels, OSM, 19-0 3/4; 6. Josh wattier, WAU, 18-8.
Triple jump: 1. Graysen Schultze, OSM, 40-6; 2. Brandon Kristensen, WAU, 39-11 1/2; 3. Bradee gubbels, OSM, 38-7 1/2; 4. Spencer Engel, HSF, 38-0 5. Justin Haselhorst, RAN, 37-8 1/2; 6. Caleb Trimble, PEN, 37-5 3/4.
Discus: 1. Peyton Wieseler, WYN, 126-9; 2. Lucas Timm, PEN, 115-0; 3. Paxton Bertrand, HLHF, 113-7; 4. Karter Welsh, HSF, 110-6; 5. Josh Storovich, WIN, 109-4; 6. Xander Brown, OSM, 106-2.
Shot put: 1. Jake Peitz, H-N, 45-4 1/2; 2. Zachary Pfeifer, HLHF, 44-6 1/2; 3. Karter Welsh, HSF, 42-9 1/2; 4. Zach Huwaldt, OSM, 41-8 1/2; 5. Garrett Lange, WYN, 40-10; 6. Chandler Carrier, SS, 39-10 1/2.
High jump: 1. Tanner Pfeifer, HSF, 6-2; 2. Spencer Hille, OSM, 6-0; 3. Jaxon Claussen, WAU, 4. Jack Kuchta, WYN, 5-8; 5. Bennet Sievers, H-N, 5-8; 6. Brandon Kristensen, WAU, 5-6.
Pole vault: 1. Lane Heimes, H-N, 12-0; 2. Aidan Gratzfeld, H-N, 11-0; 3. Kale Korth, H-N, 11-0; 4. Emerson Krings, HSF, 7-6.