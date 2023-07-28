PIERCE — Clouds that kept the temperatures bearable in the morning scattered by early Wednesday afternoon, but the 4-H and FFA families showing livestock at the Pierce County Fair came prepared for the heat they would face.
The Pierce County Fair opened on Wednesday and will run through Sunday at the Pierce County Fairgrounds in Pierce. Beef and swine shows were set for the early days of the fair when the forecast called for some of the hottest temperatures of the summer thus far.
“Most of the cattle and animals here are used to the heat. This isn’t their first heat wave,” said Kevin Flesner, the swine superintendent whose grandchildren were showing cattle and goats at the fair, which runs through Sunday in Pierce.
Still, he added, there were plenty of fans to keep the air moving in the open-air shelter for the livestock, and he stressed the importance of making sure they — both the animals and their handlers — stayed well hydrated.
Flesner’s granddaughter, Lillie Stern, stood nearby with her animal, a fluffy-coated breeding heifer named Annie that she has been working with for months to shape and tame.
“My grandpa says she has to be able to be laid on in order to be (considered) tame,” Lilli explained.
While Lilli didn’t demonstrate, she said Annie would let her kick back with her. Lilli said she was using the fans, spraying the heifer to make sure she stayed cool and brushing her a lot to make sure her hair stayed well-coiffed.
And Lilli, herself, was drinking a lot of water, too.
By about 12:30 p.m., the Weather Channel app showed highs were creeping well into the mid-90s and the “feels like” temperature was flirting with triple digits.
Just outside the open-air shelter, Pierce resident Jan White stood at a wash station with a hose, spraying water onto the black coat of a more than 1,400-pound steer that didn’t seem to mind the cold shower.
“You can see, he loves every minute of this,” White said of the animal.
Her 16-year-old twin sons, Clay and Dierk, were both showing animals in this year’s fair. Dierk prefers the swine, and Clay likes the beef side of it, she said. Both 4-H and FFA were showing cattle on Wednesday at the fair, so the Whites had a long, hot day ahead of them.
White said spraying down the cattle is an important part of showing them and serves a purpose aside from keeping the animal cool in the moment.
“With these cattle, the primary purpose is to grow hair to shape your cattle to compete in the industry today in livestock,” she said. “We’ve spent the last 120 days growing hair with water just like this. The cooler they stay, the more hair they grow.”
High-quality feed rations help develop the animal’s body; a thick coat of well-maintained hair can help shape the animal, she said.
“You can put them in a cooler, too,” she said. “It’s literally a refrigerator. You set the thermostat and these cattle will stay there from sun up to sun down. You might be putting them in there at three or four in the morning, and that’s where they’ll stay until midnight. The reason is to gain better and grow that hair.”
She said the animals are sprayed down twice — sometimes three times — a day. It takes about 10 minutes beneath the fans for their coats to dry. But, she warned, on hot days like Wednesday, it is important to start slowly with the watering process to get the animal acclimated to the lower temperature of the spray.
“When he (the steer) first came out here, I started at the feet and let him get acclimated,” she said. “It will send them into shock if you don’t. That can be fatal. There’s no recovery. … You’ve got to be careful.”
White said they always want to make sure their animals are treated with care; she and her boys care deeply for them, and “a lot of tears are shed” when it’s time to let them go.
“The boys probably handle it better than I do,” she said.
At another nearby watering station, Weston Stemick of Pierce was spraying down one of his animals. His mother, Candy Stemick, said he and her other son, Wyatt, both were showing cattle. The spray would be followed by brushing — lots and lots of brushing — to shape their hair.
Stemick said their cattle are regularly kept in an insulated and air-conditioned barn on their farm.
Stemick agreed with White that regularly spraying the cattle with cool water is for both safety and performance purposes, but at the fair it’s more about safety.
“They do overheat,” she said of the animals. “(Our cattle) are used to a 70-degree barn. But there are people here whose barns are a lot cooler. We keep ours in the 70s because when we come someplace like here and it’s 100 degrees, it’s better to acclimate from that than from a 60-degree barn to a 100-degree one.”
On the swine side of the barn, Crystal Herbolsheimer helped her special needs son, Gavin Shelton, spray down their animal using a misting bottle filled with cool water.
“They handle the heat a little bit better,” she said of the swine. “With show cattle, you’re wanting them to be really hairy. These guys don’t have as much hair, so they do pretty well in the heat.”
But, she added, someone from the family will stay with the animal for the duration of the fair — until entries are released on Sunday afternoon — to make sure it’s not showing any signs of heat distress, which can come in the form of panting and restlessness.
“We make sure they’re drinking plenty of water,” she said. “We have to treat them like it’s show day every day, so we’re here all the time.”