One thing was abundantly clear to Neligh-Oakdale following its season opening loss at Howells-Dodge.
The team it just faced was a state-championship caliber team. The Warriors themselves were a team that wanted to get there.
Having your team on the short end of a 50-12 game is never fun, but the attitude at the intersection of Highway 275 and Highway 14 remained high.
“They weren’t beat down. They knew that they were beat by a good team and that night a better team,” coach Ron Beacom said. “And they were open to ‘where do we go from here?’ and as they got better at what we were asking them to do, their confidence grew.”
From that loss came a standard. A standard that went beyond wins and losses with the end goal of going further than any other Neligh-Oakdale team had gone before.
“The kids have really bought into that on a daily basis both in practice and in games that we do things to a certain standard,” Beacom said. “I think that’s made all the difference in the world.”
Part of that process was giving more effort on each play, such as holding a block through the whistle instead of hitting the defender once and moving on.
The focus on that effort showed itself in Friday’s semifinal against North Platte St. Patrick’s. The Irish had a pair of break-away plays that would have resulted in touchdowns late in the game, but there were Warriors defenders who chased them down, forcing St. Patrick’s to take more time off the clock, making a comeback harder and harder.
“Since we were holding onto a lead, to make them take an additional minute and a half off the clock just so that they can score, that’s a big play,” Beacom said. “So things like that have proven to be really big in changing our success.”
A lot comes with the opportunity to play for a state championship, especially when it’s the first in school history. However, the biggest part of advancing for the Warriors was the chance to have more time together as a team.
“We didn’t really talk about how a win means we go play in the state title game, a win means we play at Memorial Stadium. The kids knew all those things, and I’m sure they were excited about those things as well,” Beacom said. “But more than anything, we just talked about a win means we get 10 more days with each other, and I think our kids are really enjoying that time.”
FOR CLARKSON/LEIGH, its loss was one it had in hand at Cross County, a battle of undefeated teams at the time in the penultimate week of the regular season. However, a touchdown pass as time expired gave the Cougars the win, their fifth over the Patriots in three years.
“We thought we had that game won,” coach Jim Clarkson said. “I think the sting of losing that and letting it slip through our fingers put a little extra motivation in our guys.”
That motivation really showed itself two weeks later, when the Patriots hosted Wisner-Pilger in the first round of the playoffs.
Clarkson/Leigh led 28-23, but the Gators drove all the way down to the 1-yard line with a chance to take the lead. On a quarterback keeper, Wisner-Pilger not only failed to get the ball back to the line of scrimmage, but Kyle Kasik stripped the ball away, allowing the Patriots to recover and eventually win.
The importance of the play spoke for itself, but it was the way the team celebrated that stood out to coach Clarkson.
“The way they all celebrated together and celebrated each other. You could kind of see that there was some relief getting out of that first round,” he said. “I think they started believing in each other a little bit more and a little bit more throughout, and I think they started believing that we could stop people and make plays.”
The whole year, there’s been a physicality and toughness about Clarkson/Leigh that’s stood out. From a hot afternoon game in Pender in week 2 to a freezing night in Stanton, the team has shown a grit that’s been a big reason for how it got to Lincoln.
“We kind of pride ourselves in that,” Clarkson said. “We play in a tough area and so our kids realize that if you want to be the best, you’ve got to play with the best and we get after it in practice.”
Part of that toughness is instilled through their leaders. Whether it’s “rah-rah” guys like Drew Beeson and Mason Whitmore, or those who lead by example like Kasil and Ryan Brichacek, they’ve all been instrumental to Clarkson/Leigh’s first state championship appearance in program history.
“They’ve really bought into what those guys are preaching,” Clarkson said. “Everyone’s kind of bought into being an unselfish and motivated team and a team that cares about each other, and that makes it fun.”