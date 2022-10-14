Warriors dominate Lutheran high in Eagles' season finale

NELIGH — The high-flying offense came alive late and the defense made the plays it had to as the Class D1 No. 4 Neligh-Oakdale Warriors defeated the Lutheran High Northeast Eagles on Thursday at Warrior Field in the regular season finale for both teams.
“I’m pretty happy right now,” Warriors coach Ron Beacom said of the win. “We’ve got a lot of work to do to go as deep as we can go now.”
With the Eagles having fourth and goal at the Neligh-Oakdale one-yard-line in the second quarter, Josh Rojas took a snap out of the wildcat and crossed the goal line. The ensuing two-point conversion was no good, but it was now an 8-6 ballgame with just over seven minutes left in the first half.
Neligh-Oakdale then answered with an eight-play, 65-yards touchdown drive to put them up by eight. On their ensuing drive, Lutheran high fumbled at their own 14. The Warriors recovered with a short field and scored again two plays later.
After yet another three and out by the blue and white, the Warriors drove 47 yards on just three plays to score one last touchdown before the break and go up 30-6.
It was another successful day for Super Six quarterback Aiden Kuester. The Neligh-Oakdale senior completed 21 of his 26 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns. On the ground he had 14 carries for 109 yards and four touchdowns, three of which came in the first half alone.
“I have great blockers up front,” Kuester said in regards to his offensive line and backs. “Everyone plays to the whistle and I can rely on them to make their blocks and I go make plays.”
The Eagles got the ball back to start the second half and had fourth down at the 40, but Rojas lost a yard on a carry for a turnover on downs. Twelve plays later, Kuester found the end zone for his fourth rushing touchdown.
Lutheran High turned it over on downs on its ensuing drive at its own 20. Kuester then found Carson Whitesel for a touchdown on the very next play.
“We just had to get a stop or two so that we could score again and put a little more pressure on them.
“When our defensive line didn’t get up field, I thought we did a pretty good job,” Beacom said of the defense’s success. “That was one thing I was worried about is making sure that we were disciplined and doing our jobs.
“We didn’t leave creases. At times we left creases and at times we did a little better job.”
The teams traded touchdowns in the game’s final six minutes.
The game plan for Lutheran High was to make sure that Neligh-Oakdale’s offense stayed on the sideline for as long as possible, and often it worked. However, not enough breaks went their way. Still, coach Darin Suckstorf was proud of the way the team battled.
“When you get down like that, especially to a team like this, they kept the hammer going the whole time. We kept fighting,” Suckstorf said. “You’ve got to give the kids a lot of credit fore their fight and their execution there on some of those plays.”
Thursday was the last game of the 2022 season for Lutheran High Northeast, who is ineligible for the playoffs due to enrollment numbers that exceed the Class D1 cutoff number.
Suckstorf will most remember the improvement the Eagles made, especially when it came to guys who were forced to step up.
“ We had to play some freshmen and some sophomores that probably were not ready for varsity football, but they were ready at the end of the year,” he said. “I thought they were there physically and they matured quickly, which will help going into next year.”
Lutheran high concludes their season with a record of 3-5. Meanwhile, Neligh-Oakdale (7-1) will wait to see who they face in the first round of the Nebraska Class D1 state football playoffs.
Lutheran High 0 6 0 14 — 20
Neligh-Oakdale 8 22 14 14 — 58
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
N-O: Aiden Kuester 23 run (Carson Whitesel run) 10:17.
SECOND QUARTER
LHNE: Josh Rojas 1 run (PAT failed) 7:03.
N-O: Kuester 5 run (PAT failed) 4:32.
N-O: Kuester 3 run (Bryson Gadeken pass from Kuester) 2:47.
N-O: Gadeken 15 pass from Kuester (Gadeken run) 0:34.
THIRD QUARTER
N-O: Kuester 3 run (PAT failed) 4:50.
N-O: Whitesel 20 pass from Kuester (Chase Gurstenau pass from Kuester) 2:38.
FOURTH QUARTER
LHNE: Tate Collison 49 pass from Braden Feddern (Collison pass from Feddern) 5:28.
N-O: Kuester 28 run (PAT failed) 5:13.
LHNE: Levi Uecker 53 run (PAT failed) 4:41.
N-O: Furstenau 32 pass from Kuester (Furstenau run) 2:37.