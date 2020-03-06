WEST POINT— She grew up playing classical piano, while he was rocking the guitar.
Politically, their beliefs are from opposite worlds, and the difference in their ages is a dozen years —times two. Even so, Gwen Lindberg and Rod Stevens, both of West Point, meet weekly for gourmet suppers, deep discussions and a love of good wine.
Lindberg has deep roots in West Point. She and her husband Dick purchased the West Point Republican in 1969, followed by the Cuming County Democrat. They combined the two into West Point News. They raised their four sons here, who’ve since moved to Lincoln, Omaha, and Estes Park, Colorado.
Stevens has no roots in the Midwest, but rather on the West Coast. He relocated to Nebraska to be near his daughter, Emma, who was playing soccer at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He discovered a special education teacher was needed at the West Point schools, and following an interview on Skype, moved to town, sight unseen.
Leaving his wife, Colleen, and another daughter in California, he arrived in town with a doctorate in psychology, a dream of a new adventure, a suitcase in hand and an espresso machine under his arm.
Local pastors helped him find an apartment within a day’s time. He furnished it sparsely, thinking his stay would be a temporary gig. That was 10 years ago.
Lindberg and Stevens met while jamming with other musicians at the local theater. One night Lindberg broke into Led Zeppelin’s rock anthem, “Stairway to Heaven.”
“Rod couldn’t believe an old lady like me liked rock music,” Gwen said.
They soon found they shared an interest in more than music, but also movies, reading, genealogy, history, theology and, of course, food.
It wasn’t long before the two “wanna-be-gourmets” began meeting once a week to explore their love of cooking. A widow, Gwen explained it this way, “He was with no one and I was with no one.”
The 24-year-age difference is of benefit in their relationship, and she often refers to Stevens as her fifth son.
The first meal they cooked together was mahi mahi. It was on Oct. 6, 2016. Lindberg knows this because as a former print journalist, she records important dates and also photographs the meals they cook.
It’s now 126 meals later.
The cooks have had their proud moments. When the West Point Theater Foundation held its Red Carpet Gala fundraiser a few years ago, their dinner for six—lobster, shrimp and crème brulée — was auctioned off for a whopping $1,680. That’s listed in Gwen’s notebooks of important events as well.
However, Lindberg was left to clean up the kitchen as Stevens left town for the summer to spend with his family in California. That was a watershed moment, she said.
Dealing with macular degeneration and aching knees, doing so left her exhausted. Since then Stevens does most of the heavy lifting, picking up the groceries and doing the majority of the cooking.
Dinners are accompanied by music from Stevens’ extensive collection and oftentimes followed with deep discussions.
“We talk about just about everything,” Lindberg said. They may have differences of opinion, but they don’t pressure the other. One asks a question, and the other gives an honest answer, which is readily accepted.
With Gwen as with everyone, Stevens is open to conversation. “I put myself out there,” he said, “and see what happens. People are present or they’re not. If they can’t be, that’s sad.”
In other words, despite their differences, his friendship with Lindberg is one that Stevens describes in one word — rare.