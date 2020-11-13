PIERCE — Ramsey Meyer always “wanted to be better,” a standard that has served the Pierce native well — especially in dirt track racing.
Meyer, who also won national championships in 2013 and 2018 in the IMCA Sport Compacts class, added a third title this season.
Not bad for a young man who started his racing career driving his older brother Cameron’s “backup car” in races so that a better “car count” in the race would mean bonus points for wins that would be helpful in his brother’s pursuit of a national championship of his own in the Sport Compacts division, which he accomplished in 2012.
“I was just driving for fun and to help Cameron,” Meyer said. “I didn’t want anything to do with dirt track racing; I was thinking about drag racing.”
A venture into drag racing would have followed in the footsteps of his father, Tom, who had a highly successful career in the sport.
But more and more time spent driving in Sport Compacts races eventually took hold, especially when he finally beat Cameron by less than a car length at a race in Columbus and decided, “I want to be better doing this.”
“I suppose when I started racing for myself in 2013, winning a national championship was in the back of my mind, but I never thought I’d do it,” Meyer said. “I’ve just always had that mentality, that if I’m going to do something, I don’t want to be average. I want to be better. So whatever I’ve done, sports or whatever, I’ve always strived to be better or be the best.”
When he obtained a car that winter, Meyer was ready “to give it a shot,” which led to his first national title in that first full season behind the wheel of his own car.
“We had a program going in Cameron’s car, and I kind of took over that program and went from there,” Meyer said. “I went out and got done what I wanted to do, so I had some confidence and decided, ‘Well, let’s go for it again.’ ”
And in each of the next few years, there were opportunities for more national championships — all contested within a handful of points.
In 2014, for example, Meyer lost a neck-and-neck competition for the title with a driver from Minnesota when a flat tire during the last race at Riviera Raceway that season cost him the track championship by one point. Those lost bonus points caused Meyer to fall short in the national points chase.
But then, a new and faster car in 2017 led to an opportunity to pursue the national championship again when a look at the points list midway through the season indicated that he could “have a shot” again.
“I’m a firm believer that you miss 100% of the chances you don’t take,” Meyer said. “So we went for it; we went to some big races and won big races. We were close but fell four or five points short at the end.”
Meyer said he was down about coming so close but also felt good about coming that close “after only running about half a season.”
The second championship, in 2018, was a result of “winning most of the races we went to, and we went all over the place.”
“We won the championship at the end of the year, but I rolled the car in the very last race of the year and destroyed it,” Meyer said. “I was pretty upset because that was the best car we’ve ever had.”
After losing the 2019 championship “by half a car on the last lap” at a race in Minnesota, Meyer had decided he was going to pursue drag racing this season.
“I was going to focus on drag racing; we had the car together, did some testing,” he said. “But with the whole COVID deal, we just never got the chance. They kept pushing the drag races back further and further, so I just needed something else to do. We were lucky that Raceway Park (in Jefferson, South Dakota) never really shut down.”
After the IMCA opened points racing for the season, Meyer won his first three races against quality competition from all over the Midwest, with a pair of wins at Raceway Park sandwiching a win in Salina, Kansas.
“After that I finished second three weeks in a row at Raceway so, after looking at points and seeing that some guys in Texas were way up there, we didn’t think we had a chance,” Meyer said. “We decided we’d just keep going up to Raceway, so we stayed with that —racing one night a week — until I looked at points again in July and August.”
The drivers toward the top of the points list were already nearing their maximum of 20 races but didn’t have a lot of points, so Meyer increased his number of races per week. After gaining points with fewer races than those ahead of him, he eventually climbed into the top spot.
Normally, the IMCA points championship is based upon a driver’s best 30 finishes in his or her first 55 races — along with bonus points based upon the number of cars in the race, as well as track championships won. This year, with the late start to the season, the IMCA re-established that the championship would be determined by the best 20 finishes of the first 40 races instead.
“At the end of August, we knew where we had to be; we can go online or use a cellphone app to see updates — almost live — from anybody at any track, with results as soon as the race is over. I call it ‘the game within the game,’ ” Meyer said. “We had a good stretch where we won a lot of races at the end of the year. We had 16 wins, and we were trying to replace some second places at the end of the year just to gain a point here or there, but those were meaningful points. We won the championship by 16 points this year.”
And now, Meyer is considering his options for 2021 — including the desire to try drag racing, which “has always been a dream of mine.”
He has a car, which he bought a couple of years ago and has rebuilt, but he has been able to drive only a few times and is still in the tuning stage. With the need to rejuvenate after a long summer season and title chase, Meyer is taking his time deciding what next year will involve.
“We’ve probably run close to 400 races the past eight years, sometimes at tracks I’ve never seen before, so by the end of the year I’m burned out,” he said. “It’s an every night thing, a system throughout the week — come home from work and tear the car apart, make sure that parts are ordered if something is broken, put it back together and have everything ready for racing sometimes three to five nights in a row.”
Whatever Meyer — a self-proclaimed “very competitive person” who has accumulated 229 career “A” feature wins — decides to drive in the future, he said the words of Michael Schumacher will continue to serve as his motto.
“Schumacher, one of the best Formula 1 drivers ever, finished a race well enough to be on the podium but didn’t win,” Meyer said. “He was asked why he wasn’t happy. He said, ‘Just being a mediocre driver has never been my ambition, that’s not my style. I want to be the best.’ ”