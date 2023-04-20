There are few natural-born leaders. Most people have to be encouraged and learn to develop their leadership skills.
And in rural areas, where farmers and agricultural interests often get drowned out by other competing interests, the need for leaders is as great as ever.
Those are a few of the reasons why the Nebraska LEAD Program is seeking applicants for a challenging and rewarding program. Leadership Education/Action Development (LEAD) takes motivated individuals involved in agriculture and helps them develop their leadership skills through periodic meetings over two years.
Terry Hejny of Lincoln, director of the Nebraska LEAD Program, was in Norfolk and Northeast Nebraska promoting the program on Wednesday. Hejny also raises funds to offset the costs of it so applicants can learn at a fraction of the cost it would be.
Hejny said Northeast Nebraska is fortunate to have solid supporters, including Marysz Rames, president of Wayne State College, and Leah Barrett, president of Northeast Community College, along with various businesses.
Over the years, there have been many Northeast and North Central Nebraskans who have completed the program.
Recruiting is underway for Class 42. The application deadline is Thursday, June 15. It takes two years to complete the program, including a trip abroad in the second year.
Class 42 will begin its experience in September.
“Once they make application, we divide the state into five areas,” Hejny said. “Then we do our interviews because it is a selection process. We don’t take everybody who applies.”
The interviews to determine the representatives for this region will take place at Wayne State College. A five-member review committee interviews the candidates, ranks them and then sends the recommendations to a leadership council that makes the selections. Up to 30 people are chosen for each class.
Men and women who are between the ages of 25 and 55 are sought, but there can be exceptions to the ages.
Tee Bush of Northeast Community College is an agronomy instructor and leads the capstone agricultural class for ag students before graduation. Bush was part of the LEAD Class 40 and traveled to Costa Rica, Colombia and Panama.
She graduated in March. There were 12 seminars and the Washington, D.C., trip, and the second year was the international trip for her class.
“It’s hard to say what my highlight was,” Bush said. “I try to take something from each of the sessions.”
Bush, who grew up on a ranch in the Sandhills near Whitman, said as she traveled to the various LEAD seminars, she built a network. There were 21 classmates in her class, and now she has a new network with contacts all over the state, she said.
Hejny accompanied the group on the trip. Among the highlights was seeing the Panama Canal, how it operates and how it benefits the country since the United States turned it over to the Central American nation.
Now that COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted, the world is mostly open. Previous LEAD Classes have gone all over.
The cost is $2,500 per person for the two years. Some employers pay for part or all of those costs.
“My job is to raise another $12,000 per person. We have a lot of investors who help us out. However, I will say the Nebraska Farm Bureau has helped us out a lot on scholarships,” Hejny said.
Those interested in learning more may go to www.lead.unl.edu.