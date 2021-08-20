Wanted: A mate for my husband

I’m looking for a mate for my husband.
Are you surprised?
Maybe it is a little strange, but he’s not much for online searches, so I thought I’d help him out. And I think I know his tastes better than anybody else (maybe even better than he does).
So, here are his preferences: Tallish and on the large side — yes, he likes them big-boned and muscular (but not fat). These specs are not deal breakers, but frail and skinny are absolutely not his style. He tends to find short hair more attractive, although he’s not particularly partial about color. Eye color doesn’t matter to him, either.
Age matters, though. He wants a young one. Very young. He’s a cradle robber, my husband. What he really wants is a mate young enough to train to his satisfaction. (He learned the hard way with me.)
In fact, in terms of personality, he wants a mate who will be subservient to him; he wants to be the respected “boss” in the relationship. Still, he’s not looking for a docile, simpering creature; he is definitely all about high energy.
He likes the outdoors and wants his mate to enjoy being outdoors, too. Must love ranch life — cows and horses and chickens.
Cats are another thing, though. Chase them out of the yard if they get too annoyingly close, and you’ll have my husband’s undying admiration.
Do you love to ride in a pickup across bouncy pastures? (I have definitely been a disappointment in that department — I tend to get carsick.) If so, my husband will love you.
Thick skin is a must because he does tend to succumb to pasture rage. But the storms die down quickly, and he’ll be as loyal to you as you are to him. I can tell you from experience, for example, that if you get lost, he’ll drive a long way to find you.
Another necessary trait is being a good listener; he’ll definitely want you to lend an ear. You won’t have to say a thing — just listen.
And did I mention the “early riser” criterion? He likes to get up early, and he wants a mate get up early, too. (That is definitely one of the many marks against me.) On the plus side, early risers will benefit from the fact that my husband cooks his own breakfast — and he’ll share with any mate who looks at him with loving, pleading eyes.
Must love kids, especially our grandkids. No matter what they may do, my husband’s mate must be patient and kind. Emphasis on kind — there can be no mean bones in any body that comes here to live.
And friendly. Super friendly. Shivering with excitement when seeing my husband and giving lots of tongue action is a plus.
At this point, you might think that I’m an exceptionally tolerant, open person, but I’m not. Not at all. If you’re a female person and thinking my husband sounds attractive, well, paws off, honey! He’s mine!
But if you have a male puppy (just weaned or will be weaned soon) that needs a good home and is the perfect mate for my husband, then please get in touch.
Readers may contact Sybrant at svsybrant@gmail.com or 45092 859th Road, Bassett, NE 68714.