MADISON — It was a night where you couldn’t look away from the court for too long. If you did, you might miss a big play, which both teams had plenty of over the course of 32 minutes.
In the end, it was the Cedar Rapids Riverside Chargers who used it to their advantage, beating the Walthill Bluejays 66-55 on Tuesday night in the District D1-7 final.
“They came to play. No denying that,” Coach John Parker said. “You got to tip your hat to them. They came and they wanted it more than we did.”
After coming out of halftime with a three-point lead, the Chargers began the third quarter on a 6-2 run, but a three from Tyrese Lovejoy kept the Bluejays within striking distance. Tony Berger answered with one of his own with four minutes, 34 seconds remaining.
Riverside expanded its lead to 49-41 with less than ten seconds in the period, but as the buzzer sounded, Ethan Parker’s half-court heave went through the hoop, giving Walthill momentum heading into the fourth.
The Chargers made sure they couldn’t build off of it. A two by Trenton Carraher and a three from Tristan Nolan-Rayn sparked a 7-2 run to begin the period.
Lovejoy scored the Bluejays’ first six points to keep them alive, but a three by Berger with 5:43 remaining, defense and keep away helped ice the game. Lovejoy, meanwhile, fouled out with 3:40 to go.
“They’re a tremendous team,” Riverside coach Scott Schmieding said of Walthill. “They played their hearts out, so did our kids.”
The Chargers last made the state tournament in 2019, when the seven seniors on this year’s squad were freshmen. Though they didn’t see much playing time then, they’ve since made it a priority to go back.
“It’s been a goal of theirs to get back there as seniors,” he said. “Now getting there is pretty special.”
Walthill began the game up 7-2 with 6:31 left in the first, but 12 unanswered points by the Chargers changed the tide. Threes by Kenyon WhiteEyes, Ethan Parker and Lovejoy helped the Blujays take a 29-28 lead with 2:07 left in the second quarter.
It was there that Riverside went on a 6-2 run to end the half. Walthill attempted four threes in the final minute looking to tie, but every attempt was off the mark.
The speed of the Chargers was tough to keep up with on both ends, but it was especially hard to stay on Berger, who led the team with 21 points.
“We just couldn't stay in front of 25,” Parker said. “He’s an awesome player. He’s an awesome athlete.”
Although Walthill missed out on a second-straight trip to state, there's plenty to look forward to.
They had no seniors on the team. Everyone from the starters to those on the bench will be coming back in 2022-23. It’s because of that, and the talent his team has, that Coach Parker has very, very high expectations.
“I guarantee you next year, we’re going to be holding that state championship. I guarantee that,” he said. “My boys next year are going to come back stronger, harder. I guarantee we are going to state and winning state.
“The whole state of Nebraska and D1 better be ready for us.”
DISTRICT D1-7 FINAL
Riverside 16 18 15 17 — 66
Walthill 15 16 13 11 — 55
CEDAR RAPIDS RIVERSIDE (20-6): Connor Carraher, 6 0-1 10; Carson Bloom, 5 0-2 10; Triston Nolan-Ray, 1 1-4 4; Trenton Carraher, 5 9-11 20; Tony Berger, 9 1-2 21; Charles Keehn, 0 1-4 1; Total, 25 12-24 66.
WALTHILL (18-6): Ethan Parker, 4 0-0 10; Kenyon WhiteEyes, 5 0-0 12; Tyrese Lovejoy, 6 9-10 25; Keith Morris 1 0-0 2; Keiyon Parker, 3 0-0 6; Total, 19 9-10 55.