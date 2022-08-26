Glutton for punishment. That is probably the most accurate term to describe me, I guess. Does anyone even use this term anymore?
A glutton for punishment is a person who seemingly torments herself by doing something that she knows will be punishing to her in the end.
In my case, that something is searching online for home décor trends — in particular, for those trends showcased in my own home that are passé, out the door, no longer in style, etc.
When you know that your home is not exactly the peak of fashion and you don’t plan to do much to change that state of affairs and yet you still persist in investigating all the ways in which your home falls under the description of those that should be updated immediately, then I think it’s fair to apply the term “glutton for punishment.”
If I had to give myself a grade, however, on the trendiness of my home, I don’t think it would be an F. I think it would be more like a C. After all, I am not guilty of some of what the internet claims are the most egregious design faux pas: I have no nautical themes anywhere in the house, no shiplap, no wood paneling, no gray, no all-white rooms and no avocado green or harvest gold.
But pine furniture? Guilty as charged.
Wicker furniture? Guilty as charged (although only one piece).
Linoleum flooring? Guilty as charged (although only in one room).
White appliances? Guilty as charged — times five.
Lace doilies? Window valances? Ruffled bed skirts? And laminate countertop? Guilty, guilty, guilty and guilty.
And did you know that white ceilings and ceiling fans are going the way of wall-to-wall carpeting? Me neither — but that knowledge is not going to change the fact that my home features both.
Fuzzy toilet seat covers are also on the “no” list, and, in fact, none of my toilets are wearing one. But, full disclosure: I have several in my linen closet and would use them except that they prevent the toilet seat lid from staying open (they are really fuzzy!).
Granted, different sites sometimes contradict each other about what’s in and what’s out. One site even contradicted itself: On one page, it said to avoid all-white kitchens and featured a picture of a kitchen with green cabinets, a green countertop and fern wallpaper. On the next page, the site said to avoid wallpaper.
Still, most sites agree about the majority of trends.
I don’t know who is the fashion god who decides what’s hot and what’s not each year. Even more, I don’t know who all the people are who can afford — in both money and time — to change their homes to match the whims of the designers.
Small parts of our home get updated periodically, but the larger aspects are either trendy or not, depending on what the designers proclaim in a particular year.
For example, our wood floors, an integral part of the house since it was built many decades ago, is very stylish … now. They’ll still be around, though, when wall-to-wall carpeting comes back in style.
On the other hand, in the living room, dining room, plant room and library room areas, our home features an open-concept design, which is currently out of style. But I can guarantee that we won’t be putting up divider walls — the open concept will still be there whenever such a room design happens to become trendy again.
Glutton for punishment. An outdated term. Somehow, that seems fitting.
Readers may contact Sybrant at svsybrant@gmail.com or 45092 859th Road, Bassett, NE 68714.