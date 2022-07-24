KEARNEY – Even though they took place 34 years apart, Norfolk’s last two games in a Class A American Legion Juniors state tournament produced similar results.
Norfolk Auto/Elkhorn Valley Bank Post 16 made its first state tournament appearance since a 7-1 loss to Kearney Post 52 in the 1988 championship game on Saturday.
And, in another outing against Kearney, Norfolk found itself on the wrong end of a 9-1 decision in six innings at Memorial Field.
The game simply came down to walks, Norfolk coach Tom Sullivan said. Three Norfolk pitchers combined to issue free bases to 12 Kearney batters while Norfolk only walked once.
That proved to be too much for Norfolk to overcome in a game it was barely outhit 7-6.
“It was not our night,” Sullivan said. “Bottom line is we walked too many guys. There were a couple things going on. We played these guys three times and we knew they were going to be good. We knew they were going to be throwing (Bryce Andersen) at us, and he has given us trouble in the past.
“I think there was a little mental block going and we were a little fearful. … We didn’t get it going at the plate and we walked too many guys. You aren’t going to win many games when you walk 12 and its nine runs.”
The first two innings were a pitcher’s duel between lefties – Andersen and Norfolk’s Ethan Synovec.
But Kearney (22-23) broke the scoreless tie with five runs in the bottom of the third with the aid of three walks. Jase Blatter had a two-out, bases-clearing triple for the only extra-base hit in the game.
Kearney loaded the bases in each of the last four innings with the assistance of 11 walks.
Norfolk’s lone run came in the top of the fifth when Braylon Votta led off with a single and went on to score on a wild pitch.
Norfolk (31-16) faces Millard North in a 2 p.m. elimination game on Sunday.
“We’ve got to get ready to come back,” Sullivan said. “I don’t want the season to end. We talked about in the past when we got beat like this – like this past Tuesday when we got beat by Fremont – we’ve bounced back the next game.
“We need that effort tomorrow. And we need to throw strikes. Sawyer (Wolff) will be on the mound. I know he’s confident, and we play confident behind him.”
Norfolk 000 010 -- 1 6 1
Kearney 005 211 -- 9 7 0
WP: Bryce Andersen. LP: Ethan Synovec. 3B: (K) Jase Blattner.