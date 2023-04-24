Walkoff win earns split for Wildcat softball team

WAYNE — A Paiton Tornberg walk-off two-run single with two outs provided a thrilling ending to senior day for the Wayne State Wildcats at the Pete Chapman Softball Complex with a 4-3 win over Bemidji State on Sunday.
Her final hit of the day was one of five she registered in the doubleheader, including a home run earlier in the game and a pair of doubles in the opener.
"I was so happy for her," first-year Wildcat coach Christy Warnock said. "She's one of the six seniors we'll be losing at the end of this season, and we'll sure miss her and all of them. She's been a great leader for us."
In Wayne State's exciting last at-bat, the inning started harmlessly with a Wildcat strikeout.
With Wayne State trailing 3-1, Abby Husing dropped a bunt down the third base line to get aboard after the out.
After another out from a ground ball to the shortstop, which advanced Husing to second, left fielder Lauren Laudick drew a walk on four pitches.
Shortstop Kim Vidlak rifled a single to right field, chasing Husing home and sending Laudick to third.
Vidlak advanced to second on an attempt to throw out Husing at the plate, which would have ended the game.
Husing was safe, and the Wildcats were still alive.
The Beavers changed pitchers, and Tornberg was poised for her heroics.
Tornberg hammered a 1-1 pitch into center field to score Laudick and Vidlak, finishing the comeback with the 4-3 final.
"She took the pitch right back up the middle," Warnock said. "She had a great day."
Back in the fourth inning, Tornberg slammed a homer over the left field wall to give Wayne State its first run of the game and a 1-0 lead.
Bemidji State answered with three runs in the top of the fifth on three hits and a Wildcat error, setting up the final inning.
"We needed a game like this to hopefully get us on a roll to finish the season," Warnock said. "These girls have worked very hard since I've been here, and I am very proud of all of them."
Wayne State was leading in the opener through six innings 4-3 after a three-run third and a single run in the fourth.
Tornberg's double highlighted the frame, scoring two runs. Tornberg scored on a Madison Gomez single later in the inning.
Although the Wildcats recorded five hits in the inning, they left three runners on base, ending the threat on a groundout to the shortstop.
In the fourth, another Tornberg double scored Vidlak, who was aboard on a Beaver error.
Bemidji State scored two in the top of the seventh to take the lead before Wayne State got a runner on in the bottom of the inning, but the Beavers stranded her after a fly ball and a line drive to the shortstop ended the game.
"I didn't recruit any of these players," Warnock said. "But I told them before the game I would pick all 19 of them for my first team. I really love them all.
"They have done everything we have asked them to do, and we are really becoming like a family. We will certainly miss our seniors; they have set the groundwork for our future."
Game 1
BSU 012 000 2 — 5 8 3
WSC 003 100 0 — 4 9 2
WP: Kyla Damerow (9-10) LP: Sami Felt (4-15). 2B: Elaina Christenson (BSU); Paiton Tornberg 2 (WSC). HR: Emmarie Yeager (BSU).
Game 2
BSU (19-19,8-8) 000 030 0 — 3 6 0
WSC (12-34,7-16) 000 100 3 — 4 8 1
WP: Grace Lucka (4-12) LP: Stella Dolan (9-8). 2B: Kim Vidlak, Dylan Sweeney (WSC). HR: Tornberg (WSC).