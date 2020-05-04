Walking, golf and more to keep busy

Although the coronavirus has altered our normal lifestyles, it has opened up a lot of time to learn new things. Initially, filling up the days was pretty challenging, but now I’ve discovered some new ways to help the time pass. One activity that I’ve found to really enjoy is going for long walks with my family. Previously, I have always been too busy with school and sports to take the time out of my day to enjoy that. We usually walk around six miles, and sometimes we even stop for treats at our local Farmer’s Store. I enjoy walking because it’s a great way to clear your head, enjoy the outdoors and spend time with people while getting a little bit of exercise.
Another thing that I’ve enjoyed is playing golf. It’s something I enjoy to do with my family and friends and something that I can continue working to get better at. Golf is a sport that you can play for most of your life, so it’s good to start learning while you’re young and have young joints and muscles.
To round out the day, my family usually sits down and watches a movie together. We take turns picking out movies and just enjoy each other’s company. With a combination of these activities and a mix of baking, reading and Facetiming with friends thrown in every once in a while, the days end up going by pretty quickly. It’s taken quite a while to get used to, but my family and I are finally adjusting to the new circumstances. Hopefully before we know it we’ll be adjusting back into normal life.