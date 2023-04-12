Walk-off homer gets Wayne State back on track

WAYNE — After six straight Northern Sun Conference wins, Wayne State saw its streak end here at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex with an 11-7 loss in the first game of a doubleheader with Minot State, but the Wildcats responded with a walk-off long ball in game two to improve to 15-16 overall and 9-8 in the NSIC.
The walk-off homer came in extra innings in the marathon affair, and it came from Trey Wells, who had quite a day at the plate.
The Wildcat catcher slammed three home runs in the first game and then followed that up with two more in game two of the twinbill.
Technically he only had four, as he was called out for passing the runner ahead of him on his heroic shot to end the last game.
"The first one today I was just looking for something to hit," Wells said. "He had just thrown me a fastball, and I was looking for another — it came and I smacked it."
With the wind blowing out, there were 13 home runs on the day, with Wells accounting for nearly half of them.
"Hey, I've never been interviewed before," Wells said.
To be fair, he had a couple of homers when the day began, but now he has a bunch, despite the last one not even counting as a four-bagger.
"Confidence is the key, and we have really gained a lot of it in this little run," Wayne State coach Alex Koch said. "In the second game, it just felt like we were going to come back and we did. Now we need to get our pitching going, our bats have been great."
Backing up, the end of the final game of the two-game series was strange to say the least.
The Beavers grabbed a lead in the top of the opening inning, but the Wildcats answered with four runs of their own in the bottom of the frame.
Minot State went up 5-4 heading into the second, but Wayne State answered again with three runs in its half of the inning to take another precarious lead, 7-5.
"Like I said, our bats have been fine, we're confident going to the plate, and we're doing what we need to do to be successful there," Koch said. "We need to get our pitching in line to get where we want to be, and they are coming around. They need to be more consistent and believe in what we're doing."
The back-and-forth continued until late in the game when the Beavers took a lead in the top of the ninth when Derek Kay doubled and then stole third with one out. He eventually scored on a throwing error, one of five the Wildcats made in the game.
"We need to shore up our defense," Koch said. "It's too late in the year to be making that many mistakes. We're young, but these guys have all played enough baseball to get outs when we need them."
Braden Cannon came on to pitch and shut down the Beavers to head to the bottom of the inning with MSU up 12-11.
The Wildcat offense got going again in the bottom of the frame.
Cannon, who would pick up the win on the mound, opened the ninth at the plate with a walk.
Chase Douglas was hit by a pitch, sending Cannon to second. Cannon then moved on to third, where he was chased home by a flyball to center field to knot the score and set up the free-for-all to play out in the 10th.
Minot State opened the final inning with a base hit up the middle.
A sacrifice bunt got the runner to second, but a strikeout and a pop-up ended the Beavers’ half of the inning.
Wayne State shortstop Quinn McCafferty was hit by a pitch to open the Wildcat half of the 10th, then Wells hit his game winner.
"Again, I was just looking for something to hit," Wells said. “I saw it, and I hit it. I was so happy to help the team win that game."
In the first game, Wells hit home runs in the fourth, sixth and seventh in the scheduled seven-inning contest, but it wasn't enough as the Wildcats lost their first game in seven outings.
Wayne State will be back in action this weekend when it hits the road to take on Upper Iowa on Friday and Saturday, April 14-15, with a single game on Friday and a doubleheader on Saturday. First pitch in both games is set for noon.
First game
MSU 300 422 0 — 11 12 0
WSC 002 121 1 — 7 9 1
WP: Garrett Nicholson (2-1) LP: Brody Sintek (1-4).
2B: Shane Kary (MSU). 3B: Carter Paine (MSU); Carter Thomas (WSC). HR: Gunnar Kozlowitz, Javier Gutierrez 2 (MSU); Trey Wells 3 (WSC).
Second game
MSU (19-11, 10-8) 232 220 001 0 — 12 15 3
WSC (15-16, 9-8) 430 130 001 1 — 13 15 5
WP: Braden Cannon (2-0) LP: Austin Loeb (1-2).
2B: Matt Malone, Kozlowitz, Mark Ossanna, Cameron Carr, Derek Kay (MSU); Thomas, Hunter Babe, Chase Douglas (WSC). HR: Malone, Dalin Ludlow, Gutierrez, Paine (MSU); Thomas, Wells, Braden Cannon (WSC).