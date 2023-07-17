Weather Alert

The following is transmitted in collaboration with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy... WHAT...Air Quality Alert WHERE...Eastern Nebraska WHEN... 07/17/2023 8:00 AM until 07/18/2023 12:00 PM POLLUTANT...PM 2.5 particulates AIR QUALITY INDEX...Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups ADDITIONAL DETAILS... An alert for possible Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups air quality (Air Quality Index yellow and orange categories, respectively) due to smoke has been issued for the following Nebraska counties: Antelope, Boone, Boyd, Brown, Burt, Butler, Cass, Cedar, Cherry, Colfax, Cuming, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Douglas, Gage, Jefferson, Holt, Johnson, Keya Paha, Knox, Lancaster, Madison, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee, Pierce, Platte, Richardson, Rock, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders, Seward, Stanton, Thurston, Washington, Wayne, from July 17, 08:00 am through July 18, 12:00 am. During Moderate (AQI yellow category) conditions, those who are unusually sensitive to particle pollution should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion. During Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (AQI orange category) conditions, members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children. When conditions rise to the orange category, sensitive groups are advised to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and avoid intense outdoor activities. Smoke from Canadian wildfires may affect the air quality in Nebraska. Smoke levels and wind directions are monitored by Nebraska and other states to predict when impacts to the air quality may occur. Information regarding wildfires and Impacts in Nebraska is available from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) at http://dee.ne.gov/NDEQProg.nsf/OnWeb/AirSA-3 Air Quality alerts for smoke are issued for affected areas by the Nebraska Department, of Health and Human Services and Department of Environment and Energy and posted on agency webpages and social media sites. By notifying the media and local health departments, alerts help citizens protect their health by informing them of days where outdoor activities should be reduced or avoided to minimize exposure to smoke. Alerts are based on data available from weather forecasts, smoke plume modeling, satellite imagery, and from air quality monitors located in Omaha, Bellevue, Blair, Lincoln, Beatrice, Grand Island, and Scottsbluff.