IMPERIAL — Crofton completed an improbable come back with a walk-off double from Braxton Foxhoven in the bottom of the seventh inning to eliminate Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus 11-10 here at Campbell Park Monday afternoon and advance in the Class C Nebraska Junior American Legion State Tournament.
Trailing 10-9 heading into the bottom of the final inning, the Crofton at-bat began with a ground out.
"My heart was racing, but I was confident in our abilities," Crofton coach Jason Babcock said. "We just kept telling them to keep chipping away and I knew eventually we could get to their pitching and we did."
Jack Miller worked a walk from Tyus Francl to get the rally started.
Jace Panning followed the walk with a single to put runners on first and second.
DCB contributed with an error by the right fielder on a ball hit by Zach Foxhoven which loaded the bases, still with just one out.
Braxton Foxhoven stepped to the plate and rifled a 1-1 fastball back up the middle to center field for a double, which chased Miller and Panning home for the 11-10 win to end the ball game.
The improbable part started back in the second inning of the contest as DCB sprinted to an 8-0 lead after the top of the frame before Crofton got things going in the third with a couple of runs.
A five-run Crofton fifth made it 9-7 after DCB plated a run in the fourth and another in the top of the sixth made it 10-7.
Crofton answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning before Foxhoven's heroics in the final inning.
Zac Tramp came on in relief for Crofton to earn the win on the mound and kept the Crofton hopes alive with a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the seventh.
The biggest swing in momentum may have come in the fifth when Panning jacked a two-run homer to left field to make it 9-4. When the dust settled in the inning, Crofton was back to within 9-7.
"Obviously a home run is big deal," Babcock said. "But I felt like that was when we really believed we could get this done."
Miller scored with Panning on the long ball before Zach Foxhoven singled and scored, Braxton Foxhoven singled and scored and Brady Bloomquist singled and scored in an inning which produced the five runs on four hits and a couple of walks.
Crofton will take the momentum of the big win into another elimination game tomorrow.
"We're going to have to have some kids step up and throw the ball from here on out, just like everyone else," Babcock said. "We just need to keep hitting the ball."
Crofton will move on in the tournament to play in the 4 p.m. MST game tomorrow.
DCB 260 101 0 — 10
CRO 002 052 2 — 11
WP: Acz Tramp LP: Tyus Francl.
2B: Mason Gorecki, Dillon Fanta (DCB); Braxton Foxhoven (C). HR: Jace Panning (C).