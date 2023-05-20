OMAHA – Jordan Metzler found herself comfortably uncomfortable competing in the 800-meter run at Saturday’s Class C girls state track and field championships.
That helped the Wakefield junior sit comfortably in possession of the Class C state and state meet records after she crossed the finish line in 2:14.35 at Omaha Burke Stadium. She broke the previous records by 0.81 seconds.
Breaking those records was a surprise to Metzler.
“I was kind of in shock, to be honest,” she said. “I wasn’t really looking at the times. I was just trying to run my race. I definitely didn’t expect coming in to get that.
“But finally getting a gold medal, which has been one of my goals for such a long time, and then hearing that I broke the records was just crazy. It was super cool and I’ll never forget that moment crossing the finish line.”
Metzler was only seeded eighth in the 800 based on district times, but she disregarded those.
“Heading into the race, the qualifying times on the heat sheets from districts weren’t insane by any means,” she said. “A lot of us had tough districts with weather or whatnot. Coming into state, you know that everyone is going to run insane (because of) adrenaline and people pushing you. Everyone is going to run a faster time than they are coming in with.
“I wanted to run with the top group and see if I could outkick them in the end.”
Metzler said the race played out how she was hoping, which led to her comfortably uncomfortable sensation.
“I really liked where I was place wise,” she said. “I didn’t think I went out too fast, but I felt that I went out faster than I normally do which is fine because I knew that with the adrenaline you can run a little bit faster down at state. I was comfortable at the pace I was at but also uncomfortable, which is a good thing I guess.”
Once Metzler began her kick, she had to chase down Milford’s Lilly Kenning who led for most of the race.
What did Metzler think of her chances of catching Kenning?
“I wasn’t sure to be honest. She was kicking it too,” Metzler said. “But I just went and gave it everything that I had. It was the last 800 of the year. There’s really nothing to lose.”
Metzler, who also placed third in the 400 and eighth in the 100, said having the right mindset is important to have success in the 800.
“No. 1 for me is being mentally tough. Everyone has the physical capabilities to do a lot more than they realize,” she said. “Mentally, the 800 is probably one of the hardest races because it basically is a sprint now. So mentally you have to be tough and you have to be ready, at least for me, to put yourself in a position where you are uncomfortable and in a lot of pain for most of the race. You have to be able to withstand that.”
Cedar Catholic’s Laney Kathol finished sixth (2:17.83) while Oakland-Craig’s Chaney Nelson was seventh (2:17.95).