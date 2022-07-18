CREIGHTON – The Wakefield Post 81 Juniors might prove to be tougher to eliminate this postseason than the average horror movie franchise villain.
Wakefield staved off elimination for the fourth time in a span of 10 days on Monday by rolling to an 11-2 victory over Creighton/Plainview in a Class C American Legion Juniors state tournament losers bracket game.
Overall, Wakefield is 6-0 after the first round of the area or state tournaments so far this postseason. It won five straight games to claim the Area 1 title, including a pair of wins over Creighton/Plainview in the championship round after already earning a state bid.
“I told our kids we really want to keep ending people’s seasons, because that’s what we’ve been doing,” Wakefield coach Riley Ward said. “We’ve been doing it in the area tournament, we’ve been doing it now.
“We don’t want to do it, but that’s how the tournaments go. Our kids have a lot of heart, and they’ve been through this experience before, so they’re going to keep fighting all the way.”
Wakefield’s batters kept the pressure on Creighton/Plainview’s pitching and defense. The leadoff hitter reached and scored in each of the first four innings to help Wakefield build up a 9-0 lead.
“We’ve been really doing a really good job of that all year,” Ward said. “Our kids battled back with some good at bats today and put the pressure on them while easing the pressure on us a little bit.”
Third baseman Jesse Lundahl, who went 2 for 3 with a two-run single in the third inning, said grabbing the lead early on was a big boost in an elimination game.
“I think it helped the pitchers,” he said. “They’re a little more calmer and confident knowing they have a lead.
“Our bats were hot coming into state and we’re just keeping it going.”
Three Wakefield pitchers – Tim Kaufman, Ryan Anderson and Mason Lamprecht – combined to hold Craighton/Plainview to six hits. Five of those came in the bottom of the fifth inning after Wakefield built up an 11-0 lead.
“We had three pitchers that we told at the beginning of the game to be ready to go,” Ward said. “It was nice to only go five innings today because we saved some pitching for later in the tournament. Overall, our pitching has been solid all year, and it continued today.”
Cade Johnson added two hits and scored three times for Wakefield (14-12).
Karter Lingenfelter had two hits for Creighton/Plainview (14-9), which was playing without a pair of injured starters.
“We had kids (playing) out of position,” Titans coach Russ Diedrichsen said. “We have injuries. We had one kid out with a concussion. We had another with a pulled hamstring. None of those are excuses, but we did have kids playing in different spots. Our corners were not where we usually are, so they put a lot of pressure on us and made us make mistakes.
“(Injuries) took out two of our top pitchers. So that was one of our problems today. But Wakefield played great baseball. Anybody in the state who is playing their best ball right now is Wakefield – there’s no question about it.”
Wakefield will try to extend its success in elimination games on Tuesday at 2 p.m. against Pender.
“I think everybody’s having fun playing right now,” Lundahl said. “As long as we do that, we’ll keep doing pretty well.”
Wakefield 123 32 -- 11 8 1
Creighton/Plainview 000 02 -- 2 6 3
WP: Tim Kaufman. LP: Brendan Weber. 2B: (W) Cade Johnson; (CP) Ty Didrichsen.