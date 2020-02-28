WAYNE — The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District will be helping Wakefield recover from flooding that damaged the town's levee last year.
At the NRD's board of directors meeting here Thursday night, the board approved a request for about $390,000 from the NRD to help with flood repairs.
Wakefield has paid the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers about $780,000 for its share of the cost of the repairs, and the city turned to the NRD to help pay half that amount.
NRD project manager Curt Becker said Wakefield is a unique case in that with all but one other levee in the district, communities either didn't request help from the Corps of Engineers or they received federal sponsorship and the cost was fully paid for.
Wakefield, however, requested assistance from the Corps of Engineers but did not get the full help from the federal government, so the community had to pay 20% of the cost of repairs.
Jim Litchfield, the city administrator of Wakefield, said to the board that the city has already paid in full its share requested by the Corps. However, if the total cost ends up being less than estimated, the Corps will compensate the city.
Litchfield said the project would go out for bids in March.
Director Mark Hall of Norfolk proposed holding off on paying the city until the next fiscal year, but the motion was denied, so the Lower Elkhorn NRD will pay the requested funds.
In other business, the board also approved a contract with JEO Consulting for the next phase of groundwater modeling that began in 2018 at the cost of $336,000.
The board also received an update on individuals who had not yet submitted flow meter reports.
Brian Bruckner, NRD assistant general manager, said about nine individuals still have yet to report, and the board has attempted to contact them numerous times.
The board ultimately approved a motion to send cease and desist letters to the parties who are in violation.
The board also approved a motion to clarify language in its rules on irrigated acres.
The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District board of directors met Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the Wayne State College Student Center in Wayne.
Board members present: Roger Gustafson, Mark Hall, Chad Korth, Matt Steffen, Jerry Allemann, Gary Loftis, Scott McHenry, Joel Hansen, Kurt Janke, Robert Huntley, Dave Kathol, Dennis Schultz, Scott Clausen and Bob Noonan.
Board members absent: Aaron Zimmerman.
Meeting lasted: 1 hour, 20 minutes.
Others present: NRD staff, NRCS district conservationist Robin Sutherland, Wakefield city administrator Jim Litchfield, members of the public and one media representative.
Action Items:
— The board approved the minutes of the Jan. 30 meeting.
— The board approved a request from the city of Wakefield to assist in funding levee repairs, for a total of $389,776.50.
— The board approved a motion to clarify NRD policy regarding certified irrigated acres.
— The board approved a contract with JEO Consulting for Phase 2B of groundwater modeling for a total not to exceed $336,000.
— The board approved having staff write and send cease and desist letters to noncompliant well owners.
— Monthly reports were given, including Nebraska Association of Resources Districts, Nebraska Natural Resources Commission, Natural Resources Conservation Service, RC&D and Bazile Groundwater Management Area Project, as well as an administrative report and reports on income and expenses — and a conservation cost-share update — from the finance subcommittee.