WAKEFIELD - Norfolk Lutheran High Northeast squandered a five-point first-quarter lead to end up on the wrong end of a double overtime win by Wakefield between a couple of teams that came into the game with 24 wins and only five losses.
It was a battle between the teams that have been more than successful, but teams looking to find a quality win and the Trojans came away with the win in two extra sessions, 64-57 after the teams were tied 44-44 at the end of regulation and 52-52 at the end of the first overtime period
"We hadn't played anyone like Wakefield this season," Lutheran High coach Kenny Blank said. "It would have been better to win the game but this will be a learning experience for down the road."
As teams head into conference tournaments and sub-districts, the lessons learned by each team are invaluable.
"This was obviously a great win for us," Wakefield coach Joe Wendte said. "But I told the kids coming into the game; win, lose or draw we were going to get better tonight."
"Draw" the teams did...twice.
The Trojans made space in the second extra period after the 52-52 ties after the first overtime.
Cade Johnson, who finished with a game-high 33 points in the contest, hit a shot inside in the second extra session before, Lutheran High's Josh Rojas, who completed a 22-point night, evened the score with a couple of foul shots with 2:03 left in overtime number two to tie the score again.
Johnson and company took it from there and the "and company" part of the equation made Wendte very happy.
"We had some kids step up in some tense situations and they came through," Wendte said. "I told the kids to stay hungry and get better at every game and every practice - we got better tonight."
Although in the second overtime, Johnson factored in on three consecutive possessions, including a dribble-drive from half court which put the Trojans in the lead for good with 1:52 left in the final four minutes, he hit Hunter Schultz on a fast break chance with 1:30 left where Schultz converted the traditional three-point play then went inside-out to Eliseo Sarmiento for a long ball to make it 62-54 with only 1:10 left in what would be the final period.
"I kind of started the year thinking I should do it all," Johnson said. "My teammates are the best and we can't do anything as a team if we don't do it together."
The Eagles would answer with one-of-two charity tosses with 50.7 seconds left in the final four minute session to make it 62-55 but Johnson completed scoring on the night with a couple of shots from the foul line to get the score to the 64-55 final with 42 ticks on the clock.
"Going into the conference tournament, this win will be huge for us," Wendte said. "It will give us the confidence to pull through in big games - learn how to finish."
The team battled toe-to-toe through out the contest with the Eagles leading after the first quarter 13-8.
Landon Johnson opened the contest with a basket in the paint just 40 seconds into the game to make it 2-0 for Lutheran High.
After the Trojans missed a couple of free throws, Johnson found Josh Rojas breaking to the bucket and hit him in stride for a lay in. Rojas, who finished with a team-high 22 points, was fouled and converted the old fashioned three-point play to make it 5-0 with 6:06 left in the first eight minutes.
Cade Johnson scored his first bucket of the night after taking a defensive rebound under the rim and dribbling the length of the floor for a bucket then took a nice pass from Ryan Anderson on the baseline and scored to cut the Eagle lead to 5-4.
Lutheran High Northeast used some scrappy defense to hold the Trojans at arm's length then Rojas splashed a long ball with 2:26 left in the first to make it 5-4 in favor of his team.
"We did some good things tonight at times," Blank said. "You always think of the things you could have and should have done better, we got beat by a really good team and we got better tonight I believe - but it feels a lot better if you win."
Landon Johnson took an inside out pass from Rojas and hit a three to end the first with Lutheran High up by the 13-5 score.
Wakefield would go up by five just before the half on a Johnson bucket but Tate Collison made it 23-20 at the intermission with a shot in the paint for the Eagles.
The Trojans had a chance to end the game at the end of regulation after Wendte called a timeout with 55.5 seconds left in the fourth stanza after Braden Feddern tied the game for Lutheran High 44-44 with just over a minute left.
A Cael Johnson shot for Wakefield with just seconds left missed the mark and the teams headed for the overtime sessions.
In the girls' game, Wakefield opened up a rather tight contest in the second half.
In fact, Lutheran High led at the halftime break 27-24 before the Trojans erupted for 40 points in the finals two quarters to put the game away.
"We had some kids step in when we needed them tonight and perform very well," Wakefield coach Cory Brown said.
Katie Borg was one of those players Brown was referring to in his comments.
Borg ran after Lutheran High's Mia Wiederin for much of the game as Brown implemented a box-and-one when Wiederin was keeping the Eagle in the game on her way to a 25-point evening.
"I should have probably went to that defense sooner," Brown said. "I guess you just always hope your defense can stop a player but until we did that she was really hurting us - Katie did a great job on her."
In addition, Brown got offense out of Borg as she canned five shots from beyond the arc and finished with 15 points in the game.
Alex Arenas inched to within a few baskets of the 1,000-point plateau in her career for the Trojans with a team-high 22 points.
Lutheran High
Boys' Game
LHNE 13 7 9 15 8 5 - 57
WAK 8 15 9 12 8 12 - 64
NORFOLK LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (11-4): Anden Schold 1 2-5 4; Tate Collison 4 3-6 11; Josh Rojas 8 4-6 22; Braden Feddern 3 0-1 7; Landon Johnson 5 0-0 13.
WAKEFIELD (14-2): Hunter Schultz 3 7-9 13; Cael Johnson 5 0-1 10; Eliseo Sarmiento 3 1-1 8; Cade Johnson 15 3-6 33.
Girls' Game
LHNE 17 10 6 11 - 44
WAK 15 9 19 21 - 64
NORFOLK LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (3-12): Kealy Ranselm 1 3-6 5; Avery Koeppe 4 1-2 9; Delaney Rose-Hancock 1 0-0 2; Sophia Wolff 1 0-0 3; Mia Wiederin 9 4-9 25.
WAKEFIELD (12-5): Katie Borg 5 0-0 15; Alex Arenas 8 4-8 22; Ashlyn Riewer 1 0-0 2; Jordan Metzler 3 4-6 12; MaKenna Decker 6 1-2 13.