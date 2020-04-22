Doug Phipps of Wakefield has been sober for more than 11 years.
He works for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and is working on finishing a college degree.
But if it weren’t for the Northeast Nebraska Drug Court, none of this would be the case.
If it weren’t for drug court, Phipps thinks he would be dead, he said.
Phipps entered drug court in 2009 after he was arrested in Wayne County. He graduated from the program in 2010, he said.
Going into drug court, Phipps had a significant history of drug and alcohol abuse, he said.
“Well, I had been in and out of the system. It escalated pretty quickly for me. I’d been using pretty extensively throughout my teenage years. By the time I was 16, I was already using a needle,” Phipps said. “It got to the point where I could hardly differentiate between reality and fantasy, more or less. My life had become so distorted.”
Initially, Phipps wasn’t interested in going into drug court, he said.
“I did not want to do it, at all. It seemed to me, because I started using at a young age, I didn’t have any life skills and they gave me this list while I was sitting in county jail of all these things I had to accomplish while I was in drug court,” Phipps said. “I already had no self-esteem and no self-worth, so I looked at this list and was like, ‘There’s no way I’m going to be able to do that. I might as well just go to prison and do my time.’ ”
But drug court officers persisted and told him what the program could do for him. Phipps eventually agreed to give the program a try. Once he started, things began to click, he said.
“I entered drug court and I was a 22-year-old kid who didn’t even know how to drive a car. They did so much for me, they offered me a chance to go to a halfway house, I learned a lot of living skills there,” Phipps said. “They went out of their way to find community resources for me to be able to learn stuff. I was a high school dropout, I got my GED. They helped me find a tutor. I started college. I got to do all these things that I never thought were possible, I never thought I could do. They were able to show me what my life could be even though I couldn't see it.”
Phipps’ path wasn’t always smooth, though, he said.
“I had no job history. I had no life skills. I just knew what I learned on the streets, and it was really hard for me to let go of the criminal mentality,” Phipps said. “I didn’t want to work a fast-food job, but that’s about all I could do at that moment. All I could think of was ‘I could make way more money on the streets.’ As I started to build a program of recovery from the classes I would take, the meetings I would go to, I started to understand that ‘this is just right now. It’ll get better.’ ”
After graduating from drug court, Phipps said his life improved. A drug court graduate’s felony charges are removed upon completion of the program.
“I didn’t even realize that for the first couple of months,” Phipps said. “I mean, usually that seals the deal for people.”
After graduation, Phipps started working at The Link as a peer support. Later, he started working for the drug court and probation office, he said.
“It was really surreal to be employed there,” Phipps said. “I grew up in and out of institutions for the State of Nebraska, and I always thought I’d live in one for the rest of my life. Then, I get to look and see that I’m employed for the state. ... I want to continue to work in those places.”
Now, Phipps works at the Norfolk Regional Center as a security specialist. He is married, has six children (three are adopted), completed his GED and is about to start classes to finish a degree in human services, he said.
“I really believe that I probably would have taken my life. I really do,” he said. “I thought about it all the time at the end because I didn’t think there was any other way for me. If I had to live this way all the time, why live?”
Phipps still has to deal with his addiction from time to time, he said.
“If I ever get a fleeting glimpse of wanting to use, it’s just for a brief moment,” he said. “After that, all I can think of was how miserable I was. I didn’t event want to live anymore at the end. I never want that life back.”
Looking back, Phipps can see how much his life has changed, he said.
“It’s been an amazing journey,” he said. “I’m just grateful for the life I never thought I could have.”
But the journey isn’t over.
Phipps still attends 12-step program meetings. He is able to show others that drug addiction isn’t hopeless, he said.
Phipps said Norfolk has an incredible recovery community. Meetings and programming are often better attended than ones in Omaha, he said.
Still there is room to improve, he said.
“I would like to see so much more exposure to drug court. There’s so many people that I see in 12-step meetings who don’t even know it exists,” Phipps said. “Now, I see these people on drug court because we graduates get to explain it to them, but what if they knew about it sooner? We buried a lot of people over the last couple of years in 12-step communities. The death rate with opiate abuse has absolutely skyrocketed.”
The COVID-19 outbreak also has been a challenge for those struggling with addiction, he said.
“Right now, the recovery community is struggling. We can’t go to meetings due to the pandemic,” Phipps said. “I worry about the people who are new that can’t have that interaction that I needed. I needed to go to a meeting every day.”
Virtual meetings have replaced the in-person ones and have been well-attended, but it’s not the same, Phipps said.
“Someone showed me (that I could have a different life). The torch has to keep getting passed,” Phipps said. “We have to keep showing those people (who struggle with addiction), and then they have to pass it on to the next wave of people. We can’t let that flame get diminished.”