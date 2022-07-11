WAKEFIELD — A huge fourth inning propelled Wakefield to the American Legion Juniors state tournament in a few days although the Post 81 Juniors haven't won the Area 1 title yet.
Creighton/Plainview awaits Wakefield in the finals on Tuesday, but with the Class C state tournament in Creighton starting Saturday, both Creighton/Plainview and Wakefield have qualified even though the area title is undecided.
On Monday, Wakefield Post 81 used a dozen runs in the fourth inning to break open a 2-0 game behind fortuitous base running, a few pitching woes by Crofton/Wynot and a great pitching performance from Jesse Lundahl to come away with a 14-1 win and continue its season at Eaton Family Field in Graves Park.
"It's really cool to be going to state," Lundahl said. "After losing in the opening round, we never quit. We just kept playing."
His coach, Riley Ward, the grandson of longtime Wakefield coach Paul Eaton, echoed Lundahl's sentiments.
"We told them all season, if things go bad, so what?" Ward said. "What are you going to do on the next pitch? They have responded."
After grabbing a 2-0 lead after a scoreless couple of innings, Post 81 erupted for 12 runs in the deciding fourth frame and Lundahl took it from there.
"He pitched a great game," Ward said. "But we expected he would. We had high expectations for this team, which I have for every team. You want to set the bar high and see where the kids can go."
In the deciding fourth inning, Wakefield took advantage of five walks, a hit batter, a pair of batters who made it to base on dropped third strikes, a couple of doubles and a pair of singles to blow the game open.
"We improved this entire year," Crofton/Wynot coach Jason Babcock said. "We were playing our best baseball here at the end. A lot of these guys will be coming back next year."
Adrian Flores opened the inning with a single for Wakefield and scored on Ryan Anderson's double.
Anderson and Cade Johnson had back-to-back doubles in the fourth for Post 81, and both scored twice in the inning.
Lundahl scattered four hits throughout the game and had a shutout going until the fifth inning, after which ended the game by the 10-run rule.
"We knew this would be a tough game. They're really good," Lundahl said. "When we got all of those runs, I just knew I had to finish the game and move us along."
Johnathan Birkley had a two-run single and Mason Lamprecht slapped a single to score a couple of runs.
"We took advantage of what we were given," Ward said. "Now we'll try to take a couple tomorrow night from Creighton and get ready for state. I'm really proud of the way we responded after losing the opening game of this tournament and now we're in the finals."
Earlier in the game, Wakefield took the lead in the third inning on a double by Tim Kaufman, a single by Johnson and a single by Lamprecht.
Crofton/Wynot scored in the fifth. Samuel Berger singled and eventually scored on a passed ball after Carson Wieseler singled.
Wakefield lost to Crofton/Wynot 1-0 in the opening round of the tournament.
Wakefield 002 (12)0 — 14 10 0
Crofton/Wynot 000 01 — 1 4 2
WP: Jesse Lundahl LP: Zac Tramp. 2B: Tim Kaufman, Ryan Anderson, Cade Johnson (W).