Things are going much differently for Wakefield than they were one year ago.
Last year the Trojans started their season 10-3 but then went on a 3-8 slide.
“Losing can be contagious, and that’s kind of what happened to us last year,” Wakefield coach Kent Emswiler said. “We got into a slump, had some COVID issues and had an injury to Alex Arenas with her knee. We were missing some key players last year.
“We’ve stayed pretty healthy this year and keeping everybody on the court. Winning is fun, and the girls understand that.”
The Trojans have been having plenty of fun lately. They carry a four-game winning streak and 13-5 record into Tuesday’s Lewis & Clark Conference tournament semifinal against Wynot.
“We’re playing well right now,” Emswiler said. “The first half (of the season), we didn’t play so well, but the second half we are, with four wins in a row. We still have to find a way to beat those teams that are higher tier than us.
“It’s going to be a challenge for us against Wynot. They have a strong bench and five strong starters. They get up and down the floor and put a lot of pressure on you. I think if we play our game, we’ll be able to hang with them.”
Wakefield makes its debut at No. 8 in this week’s Class C rankings. Its losses include two setbacks to No. 4 Ponca and one each to No. 5 Pender and No. 7 BRLD.
The Trojans look for their biggest win of the season against Class D No. 6 Wynot. The winner advances to Monday’s championship game against either Ponca or Class D No. 8 Creighton.
Emswiler said it won’t be easy to extend the Trojans’ winning streak against the perennially tough Blue Devils.
“We have to limit our turnovers and be able to get the ball up the court,” he said. “They pressure pretty hard off of made baskets, so if we don’t get the ball up the court, we’re going to be in trouble. They trap pretty quickly off of those inbounds passes, so we have to stay out of those traps and hopefully get up the court and make some baskets.”
This type of game can only help Wakefield when it enters postseason play in a couple of weeks.
“It gives us an opportunity to see teams that we haven’t played,” Emswiler said. “We haven’t seen Wynot all season, so we at least see a new opponent to get some ideas. I think they’re going to make a run to the state tournament, so if we can compete with them, I think we can compete with anybody.”
The coach describes this year’s team as one that is “small but mighty.”
“We’re small, but I think we rebound really well for how small that we are,” he said. “The points are spread around so there isn’t really one girl who we need to score a lot in every game.
“And the girls believe this year. That’s the biggest thing. We believe we can compete with anybody, and we are showing up and competing against teams.”
Experience is paying off for the Trojans in their third season under Emswiler. He took over a young team that has adapted to his system and now thrives in getting up and down to court to take advantage of its speed and make up for its lack of height.
Wakefield has scored 60 or more points in 10 of its 18 games, including its last six in a row.
Aishah Valenzuela, a 5-foot-3 senior guard, runs that offense as a three-year starter. She put up 95 assists in 20 games last year.
“We’re going to miss Aishah immensely next year,” Emswiler said. “She’s a three-year starter and handles the ball well. She doesn’t turn it over a lot and set the school record for assists last year. She’ll leave a big hole to fill next year.”
Arenas returned to battle inside as a 5-7 junior forward.
“Alex is a two-year starter who is playing a position inside on the block posting up that isn’t where she is usually playing for her select team,” Emswiler said. “We have to play her in a position that’s good for our team, and she’s stepped up to that challenge.”
Another returning two-year starter provides scoring from the outside. Sophomore Jordan Metzler is a 3-point threat that defenses can’t afford to lose around the arc.
The challenges won’t end for Wakefield once the Lewis & Clark tournament wraps up.
“We have a tough subdistrict draw with Ponca and Crofton, so we just hope to finish strong over our next four games and then maybe sneak up on somebody in the subdistrict tournament,” Emswiler said.
CLASS C
The top seven all remained the same in this week’s Class C ratings, but is it the calm before the storm? Conference tournament semifinals and finals coming over the next week could certainly lead to some reshuffling.
But nobody lost among the top seven over the last week, so everything holds for now for No. 1 North Bend Central, No. 2 Guardian Angels Central Catholic, No. 3 Crofton, No. 4 Ponca, No. 5 Pender, No. 6 Clarkson/Leigh and No. 7 BRLD.
Wakefield replaces Oakland-Craig at No. 8 after the Knights lost to Class D No. 1 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.
Oakland-Craig (12-5) leads the contenders, which also include Pierce (14-5), Elkhorn Valley (16-2) and North Central (14-4).
CLASS D
Minor changes took place throughout this week’s Class D ratings.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Humphrey St. Francis continue to sit entrenched in the top two spots.
Niobrara/Verdigre moves up a notch to No. 3, trading positions with O’Neill St. Mary’s after the Cardinals’ 52-49 loss to Stuart.
No. 5 Hartington Cedar Catholic and No. 6 Wynot remained steady. Elgin Public/Pope John edged up one spot to No. 7, and Creighton makes its debut at No. 8 after defeating previous No. 7 Plainview in the Lewis & Clark Conference tournament quarterfinals.
Plainview (13-5) and Stuart (11-7) lead the contenders.
Top games this week
Tuesday: Lewis & Clark Conference tournament semifinals.
Thursday:\!q East Husker Conference tournament semifinals; Mid-State Conference tournament semifinals; Niobrara Valley Conference semifinals.
Saturday: East Husker Conference tournament championship; Mid-State Conference tournament championship; Niobrara Valley Conference championship.
Monday: Lewis & Clark Conference tournament championship.