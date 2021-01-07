NORFOLK — In an action-packed thriller, the Wakefield Trojans went on a 7-0 run over the last one minute and thirty seconds of game clock to seal a 64-59 victory over the Lutheran High Northeast Eagles.
The game was tight early on. The Trojans went on a 9-2 over the first six minutes of the game which gave them a 17-9 lead at the end of the first quarter. They extended that lead to 12 points early through the second quarter when the Eagles figured out how to beat Wakefield’s press.
Coach Kent Emswiler of Wakefield said, “I thought we started off really fast in the first half, and then we got lazy on defense, quit moving our feet and made sloppy mistakes we wouldn’t normally make. They handled our pressure pretty well. We only had 10 steals, and we’re used to getting 20. They took some of the game away from us, but we also took ourselves out of the game a little bit.”
The Eagles went on a 14-4 run over the last three minutes of the first half to tie the score up at 32. Four of those 14 points came within the last five seconds of the half when the Eagles made a mid-range shot, got a steal and made a layup at the buzzer.
Lutheran High’s first half spark carried over into the third quarter as they went on an 11-5 run during the first five minutes of the second half. They went into the final quarter with a 50-42 lead.
The game went back and forth until Wakefield freshman Jordan Metzler hit a three-pointer from the right wing that sparked the run that won the Trojans the game.
Coach Mike Wiederin of Lutheran High Northeast and his coaching staff were concerned about Wakefield junior Aishah Valenzuela’s performance in the first half, so they switched their defense, but his team didn’t get out to shooters in time during the second half.
“At halftime, we actually switched into a box-and-one on #23 because she was really hurting us bad. She didn’t score too much in the second half, but #33 stepped up. We knew she was a good player. We knew they’re a good shooting team from outside, and we knew they could make them. We just weren’t getting to them fast enough.”
Wiederin said the difference in the second half was that his team wasn’t hitting shots while the Trojans did.
“For the most part, they had someone that was knocking down shots. That freshman hit three huge shots. We had some earlier shots where if we could have stretched that lead out to 12 or 14 points, I think it would have been over, but we couldn’t. We missed some easy shots. We had a three at the end of the game where we’re up by two, and she’s an outstanding shooter but missed that one."
"All in all, we got down early in the game, got mentally tough, came back and tied it at halftime. We had the momentum going into halftime and in the third quarter, we did some good things. In the fourth quarter, we didn’t have quite enough left.”
Wakefield is now 9-3 on the season, and with three starters coming back next season including a freshman, the team looks to have a bright future this year and down the road too.
Emswiler said, “We can go as far as we want to take us. We know the bar is set with Ponca. Ponca is a state tournament team year in and year out. They’re probably tier one, and we’re upper tier two. If we put together our best game, you never know what we could do down the stretch.”
The Trojans were led by Jordan Metzler and her 24 points.
Lutheran High is now 4-5 on the season and still has some high aspirations for the rest of the year said Wiederin.
“I think we can do some good things yet. The teams that we have gotten beat by so far are really good teams, and we just have to get one of these big games where the competition is really tough to get us over the hump.”
The Eagles were led by Kendra Petersen and Mia Wiederin who each scored 13 points.
Wakefield 64, Lutheran High Northeast 59
Wakefield 17 15 10 22 - 64
Lutheran High Northeast 9 23 18 9 - 59
Wakefield (9-3): Rachel Borg 3, Kassidy Brudigam 2, Alex Arenas 10, Anna Lundahl 8, Aisha Valenzuela 17, Jordan Metzler 24.
Lutheran High Northeast (4-5): Kendra Petersen 13, Mia Furst 8, Chloe Spence 8, Becca Gebhardt 12, Mia Wiederin 13, Shayla Raeside 3, Avery Koeppe 2.