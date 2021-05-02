HARTINGTON - A sun-splashed, windy day greeted the participants in the Lewis & Clark Conference track meet here at the Russ Hochstein Athletic Complex.
Wakefield won the boys’ title while Wausa came away with the girls’ championship.
The Trojans ran away on the boys’ side 118-81 over runner-up Osmond and the Vikings took the girls’ trophy 110-92 over upstart Tri County Northeast.
Wakefield had a more than solid performance on the track on its way to its first Lewis & Clark track title since 2013.
“We thought we were kind of in the driver’s seat as far as a boys’ title,” Wakefield track coach Mike Hassler said. “We knew there was work to be done and the athletes have to put themselves into position throughout the meet and I felt we did just that.”
The Trojans culminated the busy week of competition, using the previous meets to build towards the championship in the L&C.
“Today was about building off the previous successes we’ve had and improving, individually and as a team,” Hassler said.
Blake Brown had a great day on the track after making strides in his senior season at the Norfolk Classic earlier in the week.
“There’s no doubt the successes we’ve had this season begin with Blake Brown and Justin Erb,” Hassler said.”But we have other athletes who have stepped up and learned to compete at a high level.”
To prove Hassler’s point, Brown and Erb had a hand in over 70 points for the Trojans on the day.
Brown won the 100 and 200 as well as taking part in the Wakefield 4X100 realy team which placed first.
“My legs are shot,” Brown said. “This has been a long week but a great week.”
Erb won the open 400, placed fourth in the 200 and ran a leg in both of the Wakefield gold-medal relays (4X100 and 4X400).
Plenty of additional notable performances happened throughout the meet on the boy’s side.
Cade Hammer of Creighton won the triple jump and long jump and Matt Logue of Ponca was first in the shot and second in the discus.
On the girl’s side of things, long-time Allen head track coach, Dave Uldrich took the helm of Tri County Northeast this spring.
Uldrich has been a mainstay in Lewis & Clark athletics for longer than he cares to admit.
Although the Wolfpack, a cooperative effort between Allen and Emerson-Hubbard, is in its first year of existence, the Tri County girl’s team gave Uldrich his first hardware from the L&C meet...ever.
“I had a great boy’s team last year and COVID wiped that out,” Uldrich said. “I’ve had some great teams over the years and some great, great kids, but we have never brought home any team-hardware.”
Alexandria Eisenhauer of Bloomfield won three events, the 100 and 200, she also won the 100 hurdles while the Vikings prospered in the distance events and scored points throughout the day in the field and on the track.
And whenever the Vikings didn’t win athletes were in the mix to score points.
Darla Nelson won back-to-back golds in the 1,600 and 3,200, and Wausa was second in a pair of relays.
The Wolfpack kept plugging along.
Alli Jackson won the 400 and the 800 and will move on to college undefeated in Lewis & Clark competition at the conference meet.
“She has never been beat at the conference meet in the 400 and 800,” Uldrich said. “She missed last year with COVID and she’s a senior, but she’s never been beat.”
Anna Lundahl of Wakefield won the discus and has been a work in progress for the past four years for Hassler at Wakefield.
“She got better and better the past four years and when we missed last year I was worried,” Hassler said. “She came in this year and got to work, she’s really done a great job.”
Lundahl has set the Wakefield School record the past three times she’s stepped in the ring and is looking to only get better.
“It’s my senior year and I want to move on to college knowing I have done everything I can to be ready and be my best,” Lundahl said. “I have worked hard to get to this spot, but I’m not done, yet.”
Lundahl set the school record for the fourth time and third in a row at the conference meet.
GIRLS TEAM RESULTS
Wausa 110; Tri County Northeast 92; Bloomfield 72; Ponca 66.5; Plainview 62; Wakefield 57; Wynot 52; Osmond 35; Hartington-Newcastle 32; Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 31; Randolph 20; Creighton 16; Homer 12; Winside 4.5.
GIRLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
100-1. Alexandria Eisenhauer (BF) 12.60; 2. Jordyn Carr (TCNE) 12.70; 3. Lauren Pinkelman (BF) 13.06; 5. Kinslee Heimes (WY) 13.28; 6. Julien Buckles (PON) 13.32. 200-1. Eisenhauer (BF) 26.13; 2. Carr (TCNE) 26.43; 3. Keeley Pinkelman (RAN) 27.76; 4. Buckles (PON) 27.79; 5. Alexa Cunningham (WAU) 28.04; 6. Grace Gansebom (OSM) 28.46. 400-1. Alli Jackson (TCNE) 1:00.82; 2. Jordan Metzler (WAK) 1:01.76; 3. Kinslee Heimes (WY) 1:03.54; 4. Karley Heimes (WY) 1:03.72; 5. Abrielle Neson (WAU) 1:04.12; 6. Christina Martinson (WAU) 1:06.06. 800-1. Jackson (TCNE) 2:37.24; 2. Martinson (WAU) 2:38.31; 3. Lily Korth (PON) 2:39.58; 4. Gracen Evans (PON) 2:44.54; 5. Elisa Herrara (OSM) 2:51.45; 6. Jordynn Urwiler (LCC) 2:52.04. 1,600-1. Darla Nelson (WAU) 6:02.84; 2. Cali Gutz (OSM) 6:09.85; 3. Brianna Bousquet (TCNE) 6:18.88; 4. Jessica Opfer (HNS) 6:19.41; 5. Rhyanne Mackling (TCNE) 6:29.72; 6. Brittani Gutz (PV) 6:62.72. 3,200-1. Nelson (WAU) 13:19.10; 2. Opfer (HNS) 13:42.33; 3. Abby White (PV) 13:46.71; 4. Mackling (TCNE) 13:51.70; 5. Brittani Guts (PV) 13:58.61; 6. Bousquet (TCNE) 14:50.48. 100MH-1. Eisenhauer (BF) 16.31; 2. Madison Abbenhaus (BF) 16.60; 3. Evy Krusemark (PON) 16.95; 4. Kayla Pinkelman (WY) 17.11; 5. Nelson (WAU) 17.86; 6. Abbie Kromarek (PV) 18.14. 300MH-1. Jordan Metzler (WAK) 49.42; 2. Nelson (WAU) 50.42; 3. Teya Boyer (PV) 50.95; 4. Abbenhaus (BF) 51.80; 5. Brynn Schock (TCNE) 53.06; 6. Ella Scott (RAN) 55.41.
4X100-1. Bloomfield (Abbenhaus, Kate Bruns, Lauren Pinkelman, Eisenhauer) 53.65; 2. Ponca 53.98. 4X400-1. Tri County Northeast (Jackson, Bousquet, Carr, Mackling) 4:27.09; 2. Wausa 4:30.43. 4X800-1. Wynot (Kendra Pinkleman, Allison Wieseler, Annika Heimes, Karley Heimes) 11:16.93; 2. Wausa 11:49.34. HIGH JUMP-1. Karley Heimes (WY) 4-11(J); 2. Alexa Cunningham (WAU) 4-11(J); 3.Claire Rasmussen (PV) 4-8(J); 4. Gracen Evans (PON) 4-8(J); 5. Brooke Kumm (WAU) 4-6(J); 6. Erica Wolfgram (LCC) 4-6(J). POLE VAULT-1. Olivia Kuhlman (CRE) 8-6(J); 2. Ella McFarland (BF) 8-6(J); 3. Leah Fritz (CRE) 8-0; 4. Addie McGill (PON) 7-6(J); 5. Mani Lange (HNS) 7-6(J); 6. Caroline Nelson (HNS) 7-0(J); 6. Alyssa Swick (PON) 7-0(J); 6. Brooke Rafert (PV) 7-0(J). LONG JUMP-1. Carr (TCNE) 17-9.5; 2. Krystal Sudbeck (WY) 16-7.75; 3. Metzler (WAK) 16-2.5; 4. Cunningham (WAU) 16-0.5; 5. Kinslee Heimes (WY) 16-0; 6. Grace Gansebom (OSM) 15-8. TRIPLE JUMP-1. Jackson (TCNE) 34-11.25; 2. Abbie Kromarek (PV) 33-7.25; 3. Metzler (WAK) 32-6; 4. Mallory Erikson (LCC) 31-0; 5. Kiera Moes (OSM) 30-10; 6. Daveigh Hunter-Mcfee (WAK) 30-8.5. SHOT-1. Morgan Kleinschmit (WAU) 35-2; 2. Berniece McCorkindale (LCC) 34-10; 3. Lauren Howell (HNS) 33-10; 4. Peace Akinnigbagbe (PV) 33-2; 5. Tailynn Lawyer (PON) 33-1; 6. Carly Dickens (TCNE) 32-10. DISCUS-1. Anna Lundahl (WAK) 131-4; 2. Taylor Alexander (WAU) 110-4; 3. Kleinschmit (WAU) 98-2; 4. Reggan Kuhlman (LCC) 93-5; 5. Claire Burrell (PON) 96-5; 6. Makenna Decker (WAK) 96-3.
BOYS TEAM RESULTS
Wakefield 118; Osmond 81; Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 64; Ponca 54; Hartington-Newcastle 52; Wausa 46; Bloomfield 43; Creighton 40; Plainview 33; Tri County Northeast 32; Homer 31; Wynot 30; Winside 23; Randolph 12; Winnebago 3.
INDIVIDUAL BOYS RESULTS
100-1. Blake Brown (WAK) 10.93; 2. Gabe Escalante (WIN) 11.12; 3. Evan Haverkamp (BF) 11.24; 4. Logan Bokemper (WAK) 11.32; 5. Justin Haselhorst (RAN) 11.45; 6. Kobe Heitman (HNS) 11.48. 200-1. Brown (WAK) 22.45; 2. Escalante (WIN) 22.53; 3. Haverkamp (BF) 22.68; 4. Justin Erb (WAK) 22.69; 5. Jake Peitz (HNS) 23.40; 6. Steven Sullivan (TCNE) 24.07. 400-1. Erb (WAK) 53.38; 2. Bokemper (WAK) 53.54; 3. Cody Bruegman (BF) 54.12; 4. Carson Gaarder (HOM) 54.55; 5. Charlie Schroeder (WYN) 54.60; 6. Escalante (WIN) 55.16. 800-1. Gaarder (HOM) 2:14.74; 2. Johnson Chishiba (OSM) 2:15.43; 3. Bryar Bennett (PON) 2:15.49; 4. Cade Johnson (WAK) 2:19.10; 5. Ryan Schmit (OSM) 2:19.77; 6. Dalton Lamprecht (PON) 2:20.22. 1,600-1. Graysen Schultze (OSM) 5:05.84; 2. Chishiba (OSM) 5:06.23; 3. Grant Lander (HOM) 5:06.54; 4. Johnson (WAK) 5:11.01; 5. Brody Taylor (PON) 5:11.37; 6. Jordan Mosel (PV) 5:11.83. 3,200-1. Lander (HOM) 11:05.68; 2. Ryan Anderson (WAK) 11:11.18; 3. Jordan Mosel (PV) 11:14.11; 4. Kyler Mosel (PV) 11:17.76; 5. Taylor (PON) 11:18.18; 6. Dyami Berridge (WBO) 11:20.13. 110H-1. Deagan Puppe (LCC) 15.17; 2. Daniel Puppe (LCC) 15.85; 3. Tyler Baue (WAU) 16.20; 4. Kaden Polt (OSM) 16.76; 5. Kyler Adams (CRE) 17.01; 6. Alex Heiman (RAN) 18.41. 300H-1. Baue (WAU) 43.55; 2. Deagan Puppe (LCC) 44.81; 3. Gabe Lamprecht (WAK) 45.14; 4. Polt (OSM) 45.52; 5. Spencer Hille (OSM) 46.16; 6. Daniel Puppe (LCC) 47.33.
4X100-1. Wakefield (Bokemper, Brown, Samuel Nuno, Erb) 45.45; 2. Tri County Northeast 46.72. 4X400-1. Wakefield (Erb, Nuno, Lamprecht, Bokemper) 3:42.22; 2. Hartington-Newcastle (Bennet Sievers, Peitz, Heitman, Mayson McIntosh) 3:42.22. 4X800-1. Osmond (Chishiba, Schmit, Karter Johnson, Schultze) 9:10.27; 2. Plainview (Keagan Mosel, Brett Norris, Kyler Mosel, Jordan Mosel) 9:22.04. HIGH JUMP-1. Jaxon Claussen (WAU) 6-0; 2. Jack Kuchta (WY) 6-0(J); 3. Hille (OSM) 5-10; 4. Shane Benson (LCC) 5-8; 5. Brock Mackling (TCNE) 5-8(J); 6. Sievers (HNS) 5-8 (J). POLE VAULT-1. Matthew Johnson (CRE) 11-10; 2. Tyson Sauser (BF) 11-6; 3. Lane Heimes (HNS) 11-0; 4. Dalton Anderson (PON) 10-6(J); 5. Kale Korth (HNS) 10-6(J)); 6. Colton Choat (PV) 10-0(J). LONG JUMP-1. Cade Hammer (CRE) 20-4.5; 2. Kobe Heitman (HNS) 20-4; 3. Kuchta (WY) 20-1.5; 4. Lamprecht (WAK) 19-0.5; 5. Joe Grone (TCNE) 18-11.5; 6. Claussen (WAU) 18-8. TRIPLE JUMP-1. Hammer (CRE) 41-10; 2. Johnson (WAK) 40-6; 3. Brandon Kristensen (WAU) 40-2.5; 4. Haselhorst (RAN) 39-8; 5. Schultze (OSM) 39-3; 6. Benson (LCC) 38-5. SHOT-1. Matt Logue (PON) 48-11; 2. Dalton Gieselman (BF) 48-9; 3. Taylor Korth (PON) 46-6.5; 4. Josh Olesen (TCNE) 44-2; 5. Peitz (HNS) 43-11.5; 6. Zach Huwaldt (OSM) 42-5. DISCUS-1. Austin Hall (LCC) 143-3; 2. Logue (PON) 139-10; 3. Gieselman (BF) 136-7; 4. Peyton Wieseler (WY) 124-11; 5. Josh Storovich (WIN) 122-9; 6. Korth (PON) 120-0.