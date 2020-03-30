Waiting to partake in fun

The night almost all highschool students await is finally approaching, prom. Although not everyone can agree on how they truly feel about prom, most will admit that prom night will always be a time to remember.

Because prom is a more social event, there are some students at my school who choose not to attend, but I would have to say prom night is something I would definitely not want to miss. Prom at Pierce High School begins with a speech from the junior class president, and then this is followed by an entertaining skit put on by the sophomores who attend the dance as servers. After performing their skit, the sophomores serve everyone their meals. Finally, the dance lasts a few hours and is then followed by post- prom, which is at our high school this year.

As a sophomore last year I went to just the dance portion of prom with nine other classmates of mine as a server. Even though this was a good experience, I am excited to attend prom this year as a junior. One reason I am excited is because my whole class will be there with me, so I will be able to enjoy the night with my closest friends. Also, this year I will get to go to post-prom, which, I here, is usually most people’s favorite part of the night because there are lots of different activities to participate in.

So, all I can say to those who are contemplating whether or not to attend their school’s prom is that, whether prom goes perfectly, or there are a few bad moments, there will always be one part of the night that you will enjoy.

