Wait until after Thanksgiving

Within Norfolk, I have seen both Halloween and Christmas decorations in stores simultaneously. Christmas cannot start until after Thanksgiving! My family’s tradition is to have fall decorations up until the weekend after Thanksgiving. After that, the house turns into a winter wonderland. Trees, lights, tinsel, and approximately thirty santa statues engulf the house inside and out. Setting out decorations really gets me in the spirit of the season, and I do not want to forget to enjoy Halloween and Thanksgiving. While Christmas is not the longest of seasons, lengthening it earlier and into other holidays of the year takes away from the specialness of it. There should be allotted time for each of the three holidays. Cutting into the others seems a little unfair!

In addition, stores are generating excitement for events like Black Friday, or just Christmas shopping in general. It is a publicity stunt that inevitably brings more money in. It is taking advantage of shoppers willpower and maximizes the time and profit companies can make each holiday season. Not only that, it forces local businesses to follow suit. The influx of Christmas items in stores seems to come earlier and earlier each year. My hope is that Halloween can be Halloween, Thanksgiving can be Thanksgiving, and Christmas can be Christmas. The best advice possible is to not get fooled by the first snowfalls. We all know how crazy Nebraska weather can get, and 2020 does not need any more craziness. Let’s save the Christmas decorations for the merry and proper time.

