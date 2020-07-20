Seth Varner knew for the past decade that he’d want to visit every community in Nebraska; he just didn’t know when he’d get the chance.
But when COVID-19 shut down most of the state, he and his longtime friend, Austin Schneider, found themselves looking for something to do other than playing video games and watching TV all day. That’s what ultimately sparked the two University of Nebraska at Omaha sophomores to set out on a visit to each of Nebraska’s 531 incorporated communities starting April 22.
The pair capped the trek around the state with an eight-day trip to the Nebraska Panhandle last week before touring their hometown of Wahoo as “number 531” on Friday.
In 2010, Varner’s family was working on a family tree project, and his father had taken him along for trips to various cemeteries in Butler and Saunders counties to take pictures of family members’ gravestones. Seth and his father set out to visit every town within the two counties but didn’t reach many communities beyond that.
“I didn’t care for the whole cemetery thing, but I liked visiting the cities,” Varner said. “As a 10-year old, there was a hope in me to visit every single town, but that wasn’t realistically going to happen at that point in time.”
From that point on, Varner had in the back of his mind that someday he wouldn’t just visit every community in nearby counties, but rather each one across the entire state.
Varner said he did most of the planning and organization of “Visit 531 Nebraska” himself, but Schneider was on board when Varner first broached the idea.
The two opted to begin their mission close to home, visiting Ithica, Memphis and Ashland, among various other communities, at the start of their journey. After the two marked off each community in the southeast portion of the state, they worked their way north, covering east central and Northeast Nebraska throughout May.
Varner and Schneider visited Norfolk and several nearby communities May 31. The two cruised through downtown, posed for a photo in front of a “Welcome to Norfolk” sign and drove through Ta-Ha-Zouka Park on their Norfolk visit.
Six people joined Varner and Schneider during the various trips on their journey. Jack McGonigal, a friend of Varner through UNO gameday operations, joined the pair on visits to around 260 of the communities, Varner said.
Brooklyn Eckley, a classmate of Varner’s and Schneider’s since kindergarten and a coworker of theirs at the local Dairy Queen, accompanied the two to about 60 to 65 communities.
Other friends of Varner and Schneider tagged along some days, but the two made their Panhandle trip without anyone else. The journey to the western half of the state itself consisted of visits to 198 communities that covered more than 3,500 miles.
Varner and Schneider did their best to equally split the mileage between their two vehicles during their visits to towns within the eastern half of the state, but Varner said his vehicle was used for the 3,500-mile tour through the western half of the state.
The two said visits to many towns were memorable, and that it’s impossible to name off all the memorable experiences they had.
Some areas Varner mentioned as highlights were Arbor Day Farm in Nebraska City, Smith Falls in Valentine and Hidden Paradise in Long Pine.
Varner said the lengths of visits to each town varied, but most lasted around 20-25 minutes. Some visits, such as one to the “ghost town” of Cowles in south-central Nebraska, were as short as five minutes. The longest visit Varner and Schneider had was to St. Edward, which lasted three hours. Varner said the two were introduced to about 20 people and toured various locations within the community.
Initially, the students took to social media in hopes of raising $1,000 to help pay for food, gas and lodging expenses. Varner said various meals and hotel or cabin stays also were paid for by generous locals in several communities. The two exceeded their $1,000 goal, and the money not used for Visit 531 Nebraska will go toward the students’ college expenses.
Varner estimated that before accounting for the financial generosity of several people, the trip likely exceeded $6,000 in costs. He said the two were never bored on the road, mostly because they were always busy mapping out routes and posting updates on their Visit 531 Nebraska Facebook page, which has surpassed 20,000 followers. The two also had a long music playlist, and Varner estimated they listened to more than 2,000 songs over the past three months.
Varner and Schneider expected their journey to gain attention within the Wahoo area, but not across the entire state as it has. The Wahoo High graduates have been contacted by seven local TV stations, 10 radio stations and more than 60 newspapers wanting to know more about their journey, according to Varner.
“I’ve really just been amazed at the number of people who have rallied behind us through this entire thing,” Varner said. “We met someone in almost every town, and there were so many kind people; a lot of them gave us souvenirs as well. It really has been just an incredible journey, and I’m honestly sad it’s done. Now we’re back to work and getting ready for school this fall, so it’s crazy looking back on it all.”
There’s a misconception that all Nebraska has is cornfields and Husker football, Varner said, but he and Schneider have learned that there’s much more to Nebraska than that, even in some of the smallest towns.
“We really live in an amazing state,” Varner said. “You would think there isn’t a single thing to do in some places, but there are great taverns, sculpture gardens and fun things and fun people every place you go. You just have to be willing to go out and see them.”
Varner said when they reached about 100 communities, the two began exploring the communities they visited. Before that, Varner and Schneider would pose for a picture in front of the town’s sign and leave. Because of this, Varner said they may revisit each of the communities that they didn’t take a mini tour of.
As for other future adventures, Varner said nothing is set in stone, but 10 years down the road, the two would like to do something similar with their families and see how communities have changed.
They also thought about visiting every incorporated community in Iowa, but Nebraska’s eastern neighbor has more than 900 incorporated towns as opposed to Nebraska’s 531. Varner said they would hold off on that journey for now, but he and Schneider aren’t ruling anything out.
“It was quite the journey, and we’re excited to go back to some of these places someday,” Varner said. “We had quite the experience.”