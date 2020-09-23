Votes for women was a tough battle

Did you know that Nebraska was the 17th state out of the 48 total in 1919 who allowed women to vote? That was pretty forward thinking for a state located far from the so called "academia" of the east.
Interesting enough, literally all of the states west of Nebraska gave women the right to vote years before the eastern states. Historians have said the reason may be that women were more valued in the sparsely populated states. I also read that they needed women there so badly their states needed to "sweeten the deal" by giving them the right to vote.
Whatever their reasoning, I'm proud that Nebraska was forward thinking when it came to valuing women's opinions.
I'll bet my grandmother on my mother's side voted the minute it was allowed. She and my grandfather owned a grocery store and butcher shop in Madison for many years and my grandfather would brag about the business acumen my grandmother brought to the business.
I'd say my grandmother on my dad's side also eagerly exercised her right to vote, having been raised on a farm and then working with my grandfather on a farm south of Madison raising four kids. She farmed when they used horses to pull the farm implements and she knew what it was like to live far from town with no electricity in a Nebraska winter. She probably voted for better road conditions.
I wonder what these women thought when Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton toured Nebraska in the 1880s-1890s promoting women's rights. Even though the vote for the women's right to vote failed 3502 for to 12,688 against in 1871, the suffragist movement continued to grow with some 39 women's suffragists associations in Nebraska in 1881. In Northeast Nebraska there were groups meeting in Albion, Genoa, Columbus, Norfolk, Oakdale, Neligh, and yes, Madison. Maybe my great-grandma Pauline attended those meetings, who knows? The women who are at these meetings were presented with resolutions such as "That as long as woman is unjustly withheld from exercising her right of suffrage, she should not be held answerable to the laws nor subject to taxation." Pretty revolutionary thoughts at the time.
We have four daughters — all who appreciate the efforts of the women before them so that they can vote, own property and have the same rights as the men in their life.
It's been 101 years since Nebraska voters decided to let women vote. The United States made it a law in 1920 — a year later — so you could say Nebraska has been ahead of the times when it comes to a woman's right to vote.
On behalf of my daughters and granddaughter, I'm grateful for all the work done by the progressive men and women in Nebraska's past.