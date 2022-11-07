Vote ID measure could create burdens

Problems have always arisen when it comes to Election Day — whether it be voting fraud, the location of the voting precinct or just simply registering to vote. For the upcoming 2022 election, Nebraska is facing one of the toughest choices for the voting process: Voter IDs. While some believe that voter IDs are essential to voting, others believe that the IDs are unnecessary to vote. I believe voter IDs are not needed to be eligible to vote.
An article published in the Omaha World-Herald titled “Nebraska Voter ID Ballot Measure Would Be Among Nation’s Toughest” explains both views of the argument. According to the article, a “valid photographic” ID would be required to vote. This would apply to in-person voting as well as mail-in ballots. This creates issues for people who are wanting to vote because accessing these IDs can be difficult for people of any age. Along with this, there is always the possibility of forgetting an ID. If people were to go vote and realized their ID was not on them when the time came to vote, they would have to turn back around and go get it. By that time, it could be too late to go home and come back to vote.
Not only would voter IDs cause a hassle to have, but they also create financial problems for the country. The article states that courts have ruled voting to be free by law, which means voters themselves would not have to pay to obtain an ID. However, the cost for the government to provide free IDs for people is estimated at around $750,000 annually. Instead of using this money for an unnecessary cause, the money can be used to help state parks, highways or other state-related needs. In addition to the financial costs, voter IDs can cause inconveniences to receiving all the official documents and paperwork needed to get an ID, such as birth certificates and other important legal documents.
Opposing viewers may argue that IDs are a crucial part of the voting process. One reason for believing this is because Americans would feel more safe and secure knowing there will be few doubts about voting fraud or any other problems. Even with the IDs, voting fraud can still be possible to occur, but the chance is less likely.
Voting IDs can have their advantages and can be helpful in some ways, but it is clear to see that IDs should not be enforced to vote. The IDs cause problems not only for voters, but also the government itself. I believe people should be able to vote without having to worry about having their ID on them or even going through the process to get one. Voting should be made easier for people, not create burdens to make Election Day more complicated.