Not even the morning's specks of snow could keep volunteers from participating in the fifth annual Clean the Fork Day on Saturday.
Around 35-40 people gathered at Johnson Park at 9 a.m. to clean up trash at various points along the Elkhorn River, organizer Tony Stuthman said. From there, the volunteers spread out to Winter Park, the 13th Street Burger King, the Dollar General on Norfolk Avenue and other areas around town connected to the North Fork of the river.
Among the volunteers was Mayor Josh Moenning, who participated with his family. He called the effort a "good community collaboration" and a "tradition" he hopes to will continue into the future.
"It gives a sense of community pride," Moenning said. "When we clean, Norfolk looks and feels inviting."
Volunteers worked from 9 a.m. to noon. Upon returning to Johnson Park, they were treated to a hot dog lunch supplied by Lou's Thrifty-Way. The event was sponsored by North Fork Outfitting. Nucor donated safety vests and supplies and Walmart donated garbage bags.
Stuthman is glad to be back this year as the event was "paused" last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said it is important for people, especially younger generations, to physically see how trash affects both the river and the community. He pointed out that most of the garbage is blown by wind into the river, so it is important to properly dispose of trash.
"It's more about getting the kids involved and (thinking) twice about throwing things down in the first place," he said. "I'd like our city to look nice."