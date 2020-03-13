WISNER - The Northeast Nebraska sports community lost a great woman on Wednesday. Wisner-Pilger volleyball coach Jean Groth died at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Groth coached the Gators for 41 years and compiled a record of 828 wins and 265 losses, a winning percentage of .758.
She led 14 Gator teams to the state tournament, winning the 1994 championship and finishing second four times (1984, 91, 92 and 2001).
One of those 14 was Groth's 41st and final team. The 2019 Gators took on Superior in the first round of the state tourney this past November and fell in four sets.
AS GREAT as Groth was as a coach, she was an even better person.
“Her impact went beyond volleyball,” Wisner-Pilger activities director Jason Polk said. “She was a leader in the school. She mentored a lot of coaches and teachers here.
"She really has a legacy throughout our school and our conference and then all the girls that she coached. Not many people can accomplish what she did.”
ONE OF Groth's players followed her into coaching. Wayne coach Lauren Jacobsen said her high school coach was passionate.
“There are few things that Mrs. G loved more than her husband Stan, working with young athletes, and the sport of volleyball,” Jacobsen said. “Jean lived her life developing volleyball athletes and building personal relationships with those around her.
“Her overflowing love for the sport and for each of her players has been felt by generations of volleyball players, including myself. Jean was always more than my coach – serving as my mentor, my teacher, and my supporter.
“It’s hard to express Jean’s impact on the Gator volleyball program. She fostered a competitive culture that demanded my best. She made me a more resilient athlete, a fiercer competitor, and a better teammate and friend.”
LIKE JACOBSEN, Howells-Dodge coach Neil VanLengen called Groth a friend and mentor.
"I started coaching at Scribner-Snyder in 1998 and the first tournament we played in, Wisner-Pilger was there,” Van Lengen said. “And I just kind of befriended Jean right from my very first game, had some nice conversations with her.
"I was always able to talk to her and she was always a great person to listen to, get advice from and she's just literally the nicest person you've ever met.
"Every time we played her, it was always hard-fought games, but it was just great to see her and talk to her and things like that.
"She is just the calmest person ever. If you ever watched her team play, she sat on the bench and she was stoic. She never got too high, never got too low, but was a teacher more than anything. Her players were always very fundamentally sound.
"I officiate basketball and when I go to Wisner-Pilger she was always there every time I reffed a game of theirs, she always gave me a smile and a 'Hi.' She was a great person.
LUTHERAN HIGH Northeast volleyball coach Kathy Gebhardt said she enjoyed her time coaching against Groth and visiting with her whenever their paths would cross.
"It's been a pleasure to know her,” Gebhardt said. “Other coaches have always said, 'You don't ever want to be against her,' because you always knew she was going to have her team well-prepared and ready to play.
"She always exemplified the best in sportsmanship. It didn't matter if we did spring ball or played in club or if we were doing summer ball or during the season, she was such a fixture in volleyball here in Northeast Nebraska. You saw her everywhere and she would always take the time to talk to you and she was always so kind.
"I ran into her on several occasions outside volleyball, and she was always so fun to visit with and always had something wise to share. She genuinely cared about people. Even this season after we played her, when we went through the line and shook hands, she stopped one of my players and said 'You are doing such good things, you have so much potential. I just really want to encourage you, don't wear your emotions on your sleeve, don't show when you're frustrated.'
"She always had little things like that. She'd try to pass along wisdom and advice to everyone. It didn't matter if you were her player or her opponent.
“She made a huge impact and I am certainly thankful for all of the time we had with her in the volleyball community.”
AS OF Friday, services were pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Jean Groth was 65.