The moment that sticks out most about Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur junior guard Lucas Vogt wasn’t something that he did on a basketball court. Rather, it was in a dimly lit hallway in the bowels of Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Wolverines had the final championship game of the state tournament, and as of this writing, one of the last live sporting events in the United States. And Vogt was dribbling a basketball with the body language of casual nonchalance.
But what he was doing — dribbling it between his legs, behind his back, every which way a human can legally move a basketball during a game — was breathtaking for observers yet effortless for him.
On the court, he did the same thing while also managing his team as the point guard version of Luke Skywalker.
“He’s a freaking basketball Jedi,” the BRLD Twitter account posted in reply to the pregame video — a one-liner that even KTIC-FM sports director Joel Janecek used during the team’s 61-47 victory over Grand Island Central Catholic for its 52nd straight win.
“He’s a floor general and a coach out there on the floor,” BRLD coach Cory Meyer said. “He knows what to do. He’s so smart, so slick, and a great ball player.”
It was the kind of work ethic that champions are made of. Coupled with his performance throughout the season, Vogt was the clear choice to be this year’s Class C Elite Eight captain for a second-straight season. Vogt, who reached 1,000 career points in the state semifinals, averaged 16.3 points, 6.5 assists, four rebounds and 3.8 steals in leading the Wolverines to a 29-0 record and the Class C2 title.
“It’s really cool that he played so well and then got his 1,000th point here (in Lincoln),” Meyer said. “He’s just going to add to it.”
This year, Vogt is joined by classmate Dylan Beutler on the first team. Beutler, a 6-5 junior, scored 15.7 points and grabbed 7.3 rebounds per game. And his coach said he’s still getting better.
“The thing about Dylan, he hasn’t reached his full potential yet,” Meyer said.
Outside of Vogt, the only other repeat pick for the first team is Carter Kingsbury of Ponca. The 6-5 senior averaged 21.7 points and seven rebounds per game.
Joining them on the top list as seniors are Tyrus Eischeid and Shea Sweetland of Wayne, Austin Endorf of North Bend Central and Grant Stec of Ainsworth.
The only other non-senior on this year’s first team is John Mitchell III, a freshman from Creighton, who was the Class C2 scoring leader according to MaxPreps with 24 points per game.