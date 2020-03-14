LINCOLN — Lucas Vogt was Lucas Vogt.
The reigning Class C Elite Eight captain scored 11-straight points to help second-seeded Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur shake off a sluggish start to force overtime, and the Wolverines sank upset-minded Sutton 59-51 in the Class C2 semifinals Friday night at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
“We had to work hard,” Vogt said. “We had to figure out what was going to work and what wasn't going to work. They took away our go-to, and after that, we figured out what we needed to do.”
The 5-foot-11 junior reached 1,000 career points on the second of two free throws to open the extra session. On the ensuing possession, senior Jaxon Johnson snagged a steal while diving, and it led to Vogt putting back his own miss on a driving layup. After BRLD forced a turnover, Will Gatzemeyer found Dylan Beutler open down low for a 52-46 lead. Darwin Snyder followed with two free throws for a 54-47 advantage with 1:32 remaining in overtime.
Vogt — who scored a game-high 26 points on 9 of 16 shooting and 5 of 7 free throws — added a layup with a minute left, and BRLD hit 3 of 4 free throws in that final minute to wrap up its second-consecutive trip to Pinnacle Bank Arena.
But there was no rejoicing after this one.
“We were flat. But give Sutton credit. They wanted it more than we did,” BRLD coach Cory Meyer said. “We were just able to pull it out at the end.”
Was it a wake-up call for the Wolverines?
“Let's hope so,” Meyer said. “Let's hope so.”
BRLD struggled for most of regulation. It held a slim 11-9 lead after Darwin Snyder hit a 3-pointer with 25 seconds left in the first quarter, only to trail until Vogt took over for a stretch midway through regulation.
It may have been a by-product of a delayed start. The preceding semifinal was not decided until Grand Island Central Catholic got a free throw with no time remaining in the third overtime against Yutan. That pushed BRLD's game with Sutton well past the already late scheduled tipoff time of 8:45 p.m.
“We just came out flat,” Meyer said. “It's one of those things that you don't want your team to come out looking like that. Unfortunately, we did, and we almost got burned. We're going to have to come out a lot better, a lot more motivated, tomorrow if we're even going to have a chance.”
As the clock ticked down at the end of the first half, he took a jab step to draw a defender away, which gave him enough space to launch a 3-pointer that bounced off the glass and in, putting BRLD within a point at halftime.
He hit a spot-up 3 on the first possession of the second half to take the lead, and then added a driving layup off a Dylan Beutler steal. On the next possession, he took a pass from Will Gatzemeyer, stopped, pump-faked to get a defender to leap away, ducked and drilled another 3 for a 32-25 lead with 5:17 left in the third quarter.
Sutton whittled the lead down to a single point on Tyler Baldwin's bucket with 45 seconds left, but with time winding down, Vogt drove the lane before dishing the ball off to Brayden Anderson, who knocked in a jumper from off the glass, drew the foul and cashed in the conventional 3-point play with 2.8 seconds left.
But once again, BRLD couldn't maintain the momentum after back-to-back Jaxon Johnson buckets, failing to score in the final 4:07 of regulation, and it was tied for the final 2:50 after Colton Haight's jumper.
“We've got to work harder on the boards,” Vogt said. “And prevent more 3s. They knocked down a lot of 3s that hurt.”
Sutton 9 16 12 9 5 — 51
BRLD 11 13 17 5 13 — 59
SUTTON (24-3): Cade Wiseman 6-18 0-0 16; Quenton Jones 1-8 3-4 6; Dawson Nunnenkamp 2-4 0-0 5; Jacob Haight 4-7 0-1 8; Tyler Baldwin 2-5 1-2 5; Colton Haight 2-4 0-0 5; Eli Skalka 3-4 0-0 6. Totals: 20-50 4-7 51.
BANCROFT-ROSALIE/LYONS-DECATUR (28-0): Will Gatzemeyer 0-2 0-0 0; Dylan Beutler 2-8 3-4 8; Lucas Vogt 9-16 5-7 26; Darwin Snyder 3-11 3-4 12; Jaxon Johnson 3-3 1-2 7; Arizona Riecken 1-1 0-0 3; Brayden Anderson 1-1 1-3 3. Totals: 19-42 13-20 59.