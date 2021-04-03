It’s been a great four years for BRLD’s Lucas Vogt.
The senior led the Wolverines to four consecutive state tournaments and all four ended with wins: two state championships and two third-place finishes.
Over Vogt’s four years, BRLD won nearly 93% of its games — 102 wins and eight losses — and put together a 55-game winning streak that lasted his entire junior year and parts of his sophomore and senior seasons.
The 6-foot point guard finished the 2020-21 campaign by averaging 14 points, seven assists, three steals and four rebounds per game.
Vogt’s coach, Cory Meyer, called his floor general the common denominator for four years of Wolverines success.
“Lucas is the best athlete I have had the privilege of coaching with a high basketball IQ,” he said.
Along with all of his accolades, Vogt is also the honorary captain for the Class C elite eight for the third consecutive year.
The 2020-21 honor squad includes six seniors: Vogt, his BRLD teammate Dylan Beutler, Blake Brown of Wakefield, Christian Mickelson of Norfolk Catholic, Gunnar Ray of Oakland-Craig and Myles Thoene of Hartington Cedar Cathollic.
They’re joined by two sophomores: Ben Brahmer of Pierce and Landon Classen of O’Neill.
Vogt and Beutler are the only repeat selections from last year’s Class C team. Another — Creighton’s John Mitchell III — is part of the Class D elite eight this year.
Meanwhile, Brown and Thoene were on last year’s second team, and Ray and Classen were both honorably mentioned.
Brahmer made his debut among the best of the best while Mickelson is also a first-time selectee. He recently moved with his family to Norfolk from Laramie, Wyoming where he earned Wyoming Class 4A all-state honors as a junior while playing for Laramie High.
Several second-team selections had great seasons and made strong cases for being included on the first team, including Bryan Bennett of Ponca, Jakeem Brown of West Holt, Ryan Kramer of Boone Central, Tanner Walling of Wayne and Jaxon Weetfeld of North Bend Central.
The six seniors on the team all plan to attend college but not all of them plan to continue their basketball careers.
Coach Cory Meyer said Vogt does plan on playing basketball at the next level and has several options, but has not finalized his college choice while his Wolverine teammate, Beutler, plans on attending Wayne State College but will most likely not play basketball.
Oakland-Craig coach Aaron Meyer said Ray has not finalized his college choice but that he plans on playing both basketball and golf.
Norfolk Catholic coach Kevin Manzer said Mickelson is taking his talents to Yankton where he’ll play basketball for Mount Marty.
Wakefield coach Joe Wendte said Brown is headed to Sioux City where he’ll play football for Morningside, but added, “The kid could play basketball, football, baseball or run track in college if he wanted to!”
And Cedar Catholic coach Matt Steffen said Thoene will attend Wayne State but will not play sports.