As parents of adult children, we’re loving the somewhat newish experience of staying overnight with them in their homes. For years they lived in apartments so small we could hardly all sit down at the same time, let alone have enough room for us all to sleep there. We stayed elsewhere when we visited them, but now a few of them have houses with spare bedrooms so we enjoy the occasional overnight stay with them. It’s the best, although we all have had to adjust a bit to this new lodging arrangement.
It’s still seems strange to wheel our suitcases into their homes. We’re used to welcoming them to our house, not asking them where to set our shoes or hang up our jackets. It takes a little getting used to.
A couple of the kids had only an air mattress and their own bed at first and would offer us their beds. We insisted we could sleep on the air mattress and did so until we found ourselves sinking slowly nearer the floor during the night or the air pump refilling it occasionally startled us out of sleep. Fortunately, everyone has an extra bed now for Mom and Dad.
Besides not sleeping on air mattresses, there are a few other things we’ve learned about staying with our kids. Tom brings his own pillow because they all like to provide us with fluffy pillows and he’d rather not chance a sore neck from a strange pillow. We also are adjusting to the home temperatures our kids select — usually their homes are set 10 degrees lower than the temperature we keep our own thermostat at. We’re fine with it. It’s good they want to conserve and save on their electric/gas bill. We just know to pack warm socks and PJs when we’re planning to stay with them. They complain about how warm our house is when they’re at our house so we’re even.
Since Tom gets up early, he has had to learn the ins and outs of everyone’s coffee makers and televisions. Each of our children has a different system, although fortunately they all drink coffee in the morning. Tom is thinking of packing a smaller coffee cup rather than navigating the collection of somewhat large and decorative cups some of the kids use. We must be getting old and cantankerous.
For all of our peculiar ways, they still welcome us when we come. We try to be helpful, and we occasionally take them out to eat. It’s a new season of our life, and we’re loving it.