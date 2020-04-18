Spring 2020 held a lot of promise for Arrow Stage Lines.
The 92-year-old company — which found its meager beginnings in Norfolk — was set to reap the benefits of a booming economy as people made travel plans with large group tours. Travel for big athletic tournaments was about to go into full swing, and the business’ entertainment coaches were in use, as well.
Then COVID-19 put the brakes on everything, and now companies in the motorcoach industry are scrambling to find relief, said Alex Busskohl, director of marketing and sales for Arrow Stage Lines.
“It was looking to be one of the biggest (springs), and basically overnight we got phone calls canceling all the way through June,” Busskohl said.
Arrow — which operates out of 12 locations across seven states and in recent years has been listed among the largest motorcoach fleets in the country — employs about 600 people nationwide, including drivers, maintenance crews and dispatchers. More than 90% of the company’s workforce is now on furlough because their work is gone.
“We really want all of them,” Busskohl said of retaining employees. “They’re all key parts to the success of our company, but when the wheels aren’t rolling on our buses, there’s nothing we can even have them do.”
While employees are able to draw unemployment for the time being, motorcoach companies are struggling because legislative packages that have aided some other facets of the travel industry seem to be asleep at the wheel as far as bus companies are concerned.
Busskohl said the number of people who travel by motorcoach compares well with the number of people who travel by air on a daily basis, and the number of people who travel by motorcoach is significantly greater than the number who utilize services like AmTrak.
“When you look at what the government gave them, the airlines got $50 billion in (aid). AmTrak got a billion dollars,” Busskohl said. “Right now, the bus industry — through the third package of the stimulus — has gotten zero dollars. It’s hitting us hard.”
Paycheck Protection Program loans are available and forgivable if the company brings back its employees, Busskohl said, but that isn’t an option when there is no work for the employees to do.
Busskohl said Arrow Stage Lines has been in touch with legislators in each of the states from which the company operates. It also has partnered with the American Bus Association and United Motorcoach Association, which Busskohl said have been “pushing hard” for the industry to members of congress.
“Unfortunately, it’s been overlooked,” he said.
Busskohl said the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 makes the return to normal operations seem especially elusive for the motorcoach industry.
Arrow Stage Lines supplies motorcoaches for a number of athletic teams, including those at Northeast Community College, Busskohl said.
The company also provides entertainer buses for large groups, so it relies on the business that comes from summer tours and music festivals, which are on hold indefinitely, as well, because they involve large-group gatherings, he added.
“We think it’s going to affect us for years,” Busskohl said. “We don’t see business popping back to normal for about a year. We’re hoping this summer it turns around and fall athletics happen, but as we’re talking with athletic directors, we’re even skeptical about that.”
Busskohl said Arrow Stage Lines was prepared to handle the immediate situation and has special disinfecting equipment to provide riders with a clean, coronavirus-free environment when life gets back to normal.
But, he added, he is concerned about employees and what will happen for the industry as a whole if the situation continues for the long term.
“It’s really all in God’s hands, but we have no intention of closing the door,” he said. “As long as our buses aren’t running, we’re not making money. If you’re not making money, you’re not going to last too long.”