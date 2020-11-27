Kenneth Walczak’s vision in his right eye started to falter in 2015, but just this summer the Hadar resident lost all of his ability to see out of his left eye as well.
The vision he’s left with now is just peripheral — like having a large black dot in the center, only being able to see a little on the sides.
Although Walczak adapts quickly, the change classified him as legally blind, so his ophthalmologist through Veterans Affairs immediately put him in contact with organizations that help those with vision loss.
Walczak was eventually introduced to Outlook Enrichment, an Omaha-based nonprofit that offers education, social opportunities, training programs and other resources for those who are blind or visually impaired.
The organization used to offer mostly in-person services, but with COVID-19, most services have been adapted virtually, so they are able to reach residents outside of Omaha and Nebraska.
Now training programs are helping those who are blind or visually impaired navigate the mostly virtual world of the pandemic.
Walczak has been enrolled in virtual adaptive technology training through Outlook Enrichment for the past 2½ months, he said.
“(They) put me in touch with one of their representatives, by the name of Mickey — he’s an individual who has been blind since birth,” Walczak said. “He helped me figure out things I can do with my phone. ... I have an Android phone, and now it can recognize things in the room and tell me what they are. So it’s very helpful because I’ve never really been a techy type of person.”
Walczak meets with Outlook Enrichment virtually twice a week to learn about technology, especially smartphone apps that can help him navigate both virtually and in his own community.
Outlook Enrichment became its own entity from a larger conglomerate called Outlook Nebraska last year, said Paulette Monthei, enrichment programs manager.
With the organization’s recent shift to virtual services, it has been able to reach people out of state, including Iowa and even North Carolina.
There are approximately 600 to 700 people in Madison County who have vision loss, Monthei said.
“That number can change because our population is forever aging,” Monthei said. “We’re in the process of looking into expansion of our adaptive tech program. With COVID, we have become very creative to how we can get services to more remote parts of the state and we don’t see that changing post-COVID.”
Outlook Enrichment’s adaptive technology training program also helps people learn how to communicate with electronic or auditory information, along with navigating iPads, computers and GPS units, so they can be more mobile throughout the community.
Besides the technology program, the organization offers a support group, recreational activities and arts and cultural programs. A lot of these have shifted virtually and are all basically free to participants — except for supplies like art materials, which can be mailed.
Some services might be offered through Zoom with one of Outlook Enrichment’s trainers, or through the phone. All three of the trainers, including Monthei, are completely blind.
Monthei said the pandemic has been especially hard for those who are blind or visually impaired.
“If you have a vision or hearing loss, isolation is incredibly difficult to start with,” Monthei said. “Especially in (Northeast Nebraska) where it is very rural, you have longer drives to get anywhere; you are relying on friends and family to get you places. I don’t think most people realize how much they rely on their vision for things, in any task you might do.”
Because now he can’t drive, Walczak has been relying a lot on his wife to get to a lot of places. But adapting to a new way of living is key to living with vision loss, he said.
“Visually impaired doesn’t mean you are so handicapped you can’t do things,” Walczak said. “If programs like Enrichment were to contact someone who has a loss of vision, they need to be positive and try to follow through as best as they can. They will be surprised how eye-opening it can be, to help them out in their time of need.”