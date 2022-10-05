One of the most useful household items we own isn’t the timed coffee maker or the hot air fryer. It’s our door lock.
A person uses the door lock on his or her home hundreds, maybe thousands, of times.
We’ve used door keys to open our locked doors. It is really useful when you know where the keys are. We mostly get in the house through the overhead garage door, but occasionally we need to find the key to the house, especially when we leave in someone else’s car and forget that we’re not going to be able to get in when we get back. We’ve got the key hidden somewhere and not always in the same place.
We knew there had to be a better way, and there is — virtual locks. The particular virtual lock we use is better than having chicken patties air-fried perfectly. We can’t make chicken from our phone, but we can use our phone to keep our home more secure.
That’s right. The virtual lock on the door is a keypad that enables a person to enter a preset number and, tada, the door opens. The fun thing is that I connected my phone to our door to let someone in when we’re not there, such as a repairman, I send a code to the keypad from my phone and then also share it with the repairman so he can enter it and get in. After he’s done and has left the house, I can make sure the code is no longer active.
Even if a person has to get into our house, and we’re three states away, I can go on my phone and connect to our house keypad entry to allow entry.
I’ve given different codes to different family members so I know when they arrive and even can tell if they remember to lock the door again when they leave. I also can check if we remembered to lock the door or not. I just open the app on the phone and see if the lock shows red (locked) or green (open). If it happens to be green, I can enter the instruction to tell the lock to lock. It’s the best.
It’s nice to have a coffee pot programmed that can start making coffee at a preset time and for an air fryer to make the perfect chicken patty, but I really like locking and unlocking our door virtually. The best home, sweet home, after all, is the one that you know is locked up tight.