An online-only Norfolk Area Big Give didn't stop locals from supporting their favorite nonprofits.
Preliminary tallies for the annual fundraising event are at about $78,800 from 568 donors around Northeast Nebraska.
The event went surprisingly well for being virtual, said Tracy Speidel, Norfolk Area Big Give chairperson.
"Overall the day went great and everything went really well considering the circumstances," Speidel said. "I'm really happy how the numbers turned out."
The current top earner of the 24-hour giving period was Sacred Heart Church in Norfolk. The organization received about $41,000 from 162 donors.
"I am just so very grateful to people who responded; it just shows that so many people in our community value what we do at Norfolk Catholic School and Sacred Heart parish and that it holds special places in their hearts," the Rev. Pat McLaughlin said. "We want to, especially in these troubling times, continue to assure our families that we're committed to building on our strong tradition and reaching even greater levels of excellence."
This is the third year Sacred Heart has participated in the Big Give event, but it has never received so many donations before, McLaughlin said.
People were able to choose between buying a new cleaning scrubber, student textbooks or monthly meal tickets for elementary students when donating through the Norfolk Area Big Give's website. They also could give a custom amount. McLaughlin said custom donations will probably be put toward similar items.
Read Aloud Norfolk, a nonprofit that provides free books for children, sits in second place for donations with $5,200.
The organization was planning to use the money to give away free books this November for National Family Literacy Month, but Mark Claussen, Read Aloud Norfolk president, said the funds would have to be spread out.
"This is so much more money than we've gotten before, so it will go beyond that month," Claussen said. "Since we are a tiny nonprofit, the nice thing is we can expand (the money) over several months; it will be put to good use."
Speidel said even though the event was online, some nonprofits did very well with the events they hosted on Tuesday.
The Norfolk Arts Center fundraised by "forking and spooning" lawns for donations, even traveling to Wayne and Wisner to do the job.
Denice Hansen, the center's director, also completed several challenges as the nonprofit collected more money. At $2,000, she dyed her hair pink and at $3,000, Hansen said she would spend the night at the center.
The nonprofit is at third place in donations at about $3,200 and Hansen spent Tuesday night at the arts center, she said. The nonprofit will be using the funds for future programming.
Throughout the day, Hansen was surprised by the generosity of Norfolk and the surrounding communities, she said.
"We're really grateful that the arts center has a place in the hearts of the public," Hansen said. "In past years, we've focused on our messaging on the importance of the arts, and we still put that messaging out there, but this year we tried to focus more on the fun aspect of it and to give people a reason to smile. To kind of bring some happiness into the day and take focus off of other things."
Donations that were made previous to the Big Give and on Tuesday are still trickling in because some made them in person or through the mail, Speidel said. Official numbers will be announced Friday morning.
"A lot of people supported however they could; it was definitely a huge success," Speidel said. "The community and Norfolk area really was generous considering the situation and realized nonprofits are still important and still helping people during the coronavirus."